Scoop from NBC News on where the Biden administration is at so far on the international stage:
In his first weeks in office, President Biden has made a flurry of international phone calls to American allies, including the leaders of Canada, Britain, France, Japan and China.
But Israeli PM Netanyahu has so far not received a call. https://t.co/J8KAv6Fc1C
— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021
Notice anything interesting?
Well, yes. There’s that. Not really a surprise, sadly.
But there’s something else in NBC News’ tweet. Can you spot it?
Interesting you include China in a list of American allies
— Kevin Michael Pasko (@PaskoKM) February 11, 2021
Ah yes! The ever loyal Chinese ally. We’re saved!
— Chris Cox (@CoffeeShopSage) February 11, 2021
That famous American ally, China. https://t.co/WcZmDbhsur
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 11, 2021
“American allies … China”
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/WhpEnWulJ9
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 11, 2021
Buddies, even!
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 11, 2021
China is not an ally
— DOCTOR Mike, live and unplugged (@MrMikeD42) February 11, 2021
China is an "ally"? Did an editor review this?
— Jim Maruschak🆗️ (@JimMaruschak) February 11, 2021
Apparently NBC News realized they’d made a little mistake and took steps to correct it. Well, sort of:
Stealth edit alert: @NBCNews removes "China" from list of "American allies" called by President Biden. Article contains nothing noting the editing/revision.
See screenshots and link to archived version below:https://t.co/BIXQffA43ihttps://t.co/EaR7ttaVXV pic.twitter.com/C0Dx5JItzf
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 11, 2021
Almost had it, NBC News!
TFW you stealth edit the article but forget to re-do the tweet:https://t.co/Ij2fahLVd0
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 11, 2021
Don’t you hate it when that happens?