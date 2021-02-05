Woe is he! Media shed light on what Eric Swalwell had to contend with ‘after being unwittingly linked to a Chinese spy’

Remember Eric Swalwell? He’s the Democratic representative who hasn’t been kicked off of any House committees despite allegedly having a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy and possibly being compromised as a result.

Well, it seems he’s been through some stuff we didn’t even know about on top of all that. New York Magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi got the scoop, and BuzzFeed’s Ruby Cramer was kind enough to pass it along to her own followers:

.@Olivianuzzi asked Eric Swalwell about the attacks he got after being unwittingly linked to a Chinese spy and got this extremely depressing Washington story in return https://t.co/bAJsSOhE89 pic.twitter.com/IYdIETh8eq — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) February 5, 2021

Wow. We had no idea that Swalwell’s been persecuted like this!

Aw, that poor guy. And he’s so decent to political opponents, too. — ThisIsFine (@vermontaigne) February 5, 2021

Right? And all this on top of being unwittingly linked to a Chinese spy!

Wait, what?

“unwittingly linked to a Chinese spy” https://t.co/YUivDbVOe9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2021

“Unwittingly linked” hard hitting journalism Is “unwittingly linked” a euphemism for banged? — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) February 5, 2021 — Michael from Montana (@WellspringGP) February 5, 2021

“unwittingly.” PR work disguised as journalism. https://t.co/JpdU58J4SE — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 5, 2021

Although, in fairness, this tweeter does make a valid point:

Everyone’s jumping on the “unwittingly” part of this, and I just want to remind you all that everything @ericswalwell does is unwitting. He’s not a smart person. https://t.co/eJGf75ziS9 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 5, 2021

True.