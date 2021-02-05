Woe is he! Media shed light on what Eric Swalwell had to contend with ‘after being unwittingly linked to a Chinese spy’

Posted at 12:14 pm on February 05, 2021 by Sarah D

Remember Eric Swalwell? He’s the Democratic representative who hasn’t been kicked off of any House committees despite allegedly having a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy and possibly being compromised as a result.

Well, it seems he’s been through some stuff we didn’t even know about on top of all that. New York Magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi got the scoop, and BuzzFeed’s Ruby Cramer was kind enough to pass it along to her own followers:

Wow. We had no idea that Swalwell’s been persecuted like this!

Right? And all this on top of being unwittingly linked to a Chinese spy!

Wait, what?

Although, in fairness, this tweeter does make a valid point:

True.


