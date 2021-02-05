AOC’s theatrics in the wake of the January 6 riots have been Oscar-worthy, to be sure. But her fellow Squad member Rashida Tlaib’s been no slouch in her own right.

Check out Tlaib’s turn at the mic:

Yes, thank Allah!

Rashida Tlaib may not have been there, per se, but she feels like she was. And that’s what matters.

Just magnificent work. Truly.

Nothing good.

But oh well. At least she can take comfort in knowing that she has black, Muslim, and LGBTQ people on her staff. She may be terrified, but she’s still woke AF.

