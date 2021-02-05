AOC’s theatrics in the wake of the January 6 riots have been Oscar-worthy, to be sure. But her fellow Squad member Rashida Tlaib’s been no slouch in her own right.

Check out Tlaib’s turn at the mic:

Some of the funniest shit you will see all night. pic.twitter.com/WO7KoIcZUt — YoooDatElefent (@Elefentis) February 5, 2021

A tearful Rep. Tlaib: “What happened on January 6th, all I could do is thank Allah I wasn’t there” pic.twitter.com/Y6T5QUMLKH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 5, 2021

Yes, thank Allah!

“Thank Allah I wasn’t there”…what a circus… — iana (@iana_of_orleans) February 5, 2021

Sooooooo…she was not there 🧐🤨 — T_C_A (@TanyaCAlvarez) February 5, 2021

Rashida Tlaib may not have been there, per se, but she feels like she was. And that’s what matters.

What an act. Amazing. — Brad (@TLB062685) February 5, 2021

Just magnificent work. Truly.

Insane how these ppl are lying psychopaths who fake cry to play on ppl… https://t.co/scDpygMtrZ — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) February 5, 2021

What does it say about the character of the United States that you can behave this way in Congress and still hope to be re-elected? What does it communicate about us to our enemies? https://t.co/7HBjDM0j1p — DissidentRabbi (@DissidentRabbi) February 5, 2021

Nothing good.

But oh well. At least she can take comfort in knowing that she has black, Muslim, and LGBTQ people on her staff. She may be terrified, but she’s still woke AF.

