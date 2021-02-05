Happy days are here again!
No, the COVID19 pandemic is still raging, people are still out of work, kids are still out of school … but Jill Biden — sorry, DOCTOR Jill Biden — is doing a PSA with the First Dogs!
CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett has the scoop:
Breaking first dog news: @FLOTUS will appear in video with Champ and Major to air during Sunday's Puppy Bowl. Dr. Biden filmed the PSA – which focuses on the importance of wearing masks/staying healthy – at the White House. 🐕🦺🐕🦺
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) February 5, 2021
write-up here via my @CNN Entertainment colleague @LisaFranceCNN https://t.co/61bWwVc9RL
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) February 5, 2021
Jake Tapper is intrigued!
Barking news: https://t.co/4knQv7FH99
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 5, 2021
See what he did there? They are Real News, Mr. President, and don’t let anyone try to tell you otherwise.
Just another day of CNN "journalism." https://t.co/Yfevx60dfa
— Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) February 5, 2021
So. Much. Important. Journalisming. https://t.co/H54kaGjiQ6
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 5, 2021
Brave and stunning journalistic work! https://t.co/rvyXCsz5Zz
— Jason Johnson (@JLJProduction) February 5, 2021
This…… is CNN. https://t.co/07roIBFPcG
— Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) February 5, 2021
https://t.co/VdSlfxx7h2 pic.twitter.com/NPxPSRu4KQ
— Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) February 5, 2021