Happy days are here again!

No, the COVID19 pandemic is still raging, people are still out of work, kids are still out of school … but Jill Biden — sorry, DOCTOR Jill Biden — is doing a PSA with the First Dogs!

CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett has the scoop:

Breaking first dog news: @FLOTUS will appear in video with Champ and Major to air during Sunday's Puppy Bowl. Dr. Biden filmed the PSA – which focuses on the importance of wearing masks/staying healthy – at the White House. 🐕‍🦺🐕‍🦺 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) February 5, 2021

Jake Tapper is intrigued!

See what he did there? They are Real News, Mr. President, and don’t let anyone try to tell you otherwise.

Just another day of CNN "journalism." https://t.co/Yfevx60dfa — Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) February 5, 2021