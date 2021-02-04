Recently, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace called out Newsweek (and the media at large) for “[fanning] fictitious news flames” by running with Dem Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s version of the January 6 riots:

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous. My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

I'm two doors down from @aoc and no insurrectionists stormed our hallway… https://t.co/pAuLh4Vvam pic.twitter.com/xRV4qqY7Qs — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 4, 2021

Needless to say, AOC is not happy:

This is a deeply cynical & disgusting attack, @NancyMace. As the Capitol complex was stormed and people were being killed, none of us knew in the moment what areas were compromised. You previously told reporters yourself that you barricaded in your office, afraid you’d be hurt. https://t.co/4FyWsaXSDx pic.twitter.com/7gW6yKO9gJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2021

Here’s the “deeply cynical & disgusting attack” AOC is apparently referring to by linking to that Fox News story:

On Wednesday, she faced a wave of backlash. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also blasted media coverage, tweeting that insurrectionists never stormed the hallway that she shares with Ocasio-Cortez. The hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollet trended, an apparent comparison to actor Jussie Smollett, who falsely claimed to be the victim of a hate crime.

So, Mace’s point that the media have been running with a hole-riddled narrative is “a deeply cynical & disgusting attack” against … AOC?

We feel like we’ve become pretty fluent in AOC over the last two years but we’re a bit confused.

weirdly, the mace tweet linked here takes mace’s own point out of context. mace wasn’t accusing aoc of exaggerating the threat, she was accusing the media of distorting what aoc said. compare to mace’s original tweet https://t.co/ghXF92044P https://t.co/DNvt7VBmUH — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 4, 2021

Do … do you mean to say that AOC is mischaracterizing Mace’s criticism in order to make herself the victim and paint Mace as a liar?

"I am mad at you for pointing out my easily-checked lies and now I'm going to change the subject to something you said previously, which you've never denied saying, in an attempt to make you the bad guy so people stop pointing out I'm a liar and not very smart!" https://t.co/GeENxqBNWS — 'Puter Gormogon (@PuterGormogon) February 4, 2021

How is Mace saying that she was afraid during the riots proof that she’s a hypocrite?

Mace prepared for something that thankfully didn't happen, which means that now she's a hypocrite for pointing out that it didn't happen. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 4, 2021

"Nancy Mace prepared for something that thankfully didn't happen, which means now she's a hypocrite for pointing out that it didn't happen" https://t.co/d6UBOhlkWB — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 4, 2021

Mace’s story hasn’t changed, but AOC’s most definitely has.

This was what you were saying just a few weeks ago. Now you’re contradicting your own account to attack me for Fox News clicks. It’s honestly pretty sad to see you turn around like this and throw other people under the bus. Thought you’d be better.https://t.co/1WPlwUWlar — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2021

Yes, AOC. This is what Nancy Mace was saying a few weeks ago:

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

Wow. AOC really busted Nancy Mace, didn’t she?

LFG!! AOC keeps her receipts mama! — Jonathan (@Lifethrujon) February 4, 2021

AOC should throw those receipts away.

What does "nearby" mean? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 4, 2021

Last time we checked, “nearby” didn’t mean “inside.”

Contrary to what Boston University's smartest graduate ever (what an ad for BU's special brand of quality education!) says, nothing Rep. Mace says contradicts anything she previously said. AOC lied + implied rioters were right outside her door + she was in the Capitol itself. https://t.co/3BR6OscDpr — 'Puter Gormogon (@PuterGormogon) February 4, 2021

Mace never said that the rioters were in her building. AOC is either too stupid to realize that, or she’s counting on her followers to be.

Knowing her, it may very well be a combination of both.

For what it’s worth, we never thought AOC would be better than that.