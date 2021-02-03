This morning on Fox News, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene dusted off the Ilhan-Omar-married-her-brother theory. We hadn’t heard it in a while. Maybe because we only hear about what Marjorie Taylor Greene believes and not what Ilhan Omar actually does.

Anyway, Daily Beast White House reporter Scott Bixby was beside himself when he saw it:

Marjorie Taylor Greene literally accused Ilhan Omar of 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳. 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂. pic.twitter.com/gCsEReHmbo — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) February 3, 2021

So we know what Daily Beast is talking about in the slack channels. pic.twitter.com/7lNeZpmEsa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2021

Daily Beast reporter seizes on Marjorie Taylor Greene!

No, it happened years ago https://t.co/xL8CvAeYbb — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 3, 2021

In all seriousness, though, Scott Bixby’s outrage seems a tad misplaced. It’s not like Marjorie Taylor Greene just pulled this all from thin air.

*investigating. I'm not fixing that. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2021

I mean sure it's a funny meme and you can not cover the story under the guise of "Because Congresswoman Qtard said so" but the more you ignore the legitimate part of the story, the more the conspiracy grows. You guys have a part in all of this too. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2021

"QTard Lady accused Omar of marrying her brother" Here's how an actual fact check would work Fact Check: There is no public evidence to support QTard Lady's claim that she married her brother but there are numerous open investigations including by the FBI looking into it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2021

This is not some baseless thing pulled from the QAnon message boards. This is the Minneapolis Star Tribunehttps://t.co/mXNd0W3o8P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2021

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune in June 2019:

New investigative documents released by a state agency have given fresh life to lingering questions about the marital history of Rep. Ilhan Omar and whether she once married a man — possibly her own brother — to skirt immigration laws. Omar has denied the allegations in the past, dismissing them as “baseless rumors” first raised in an online Somali politics forum and championed by conservative bloggers during her 2016 campaign for the Minnesota House. But she said little then or since about Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the former husband who swept into her life in 2009 before a 2011 separation. The questions surfaced again this month in a state probe of campaign finance violations showing that Omar filed federal taxes in 2014 and 2015 with her current husband, Ahmed Hirsi, while she was still legally married to but separated from Elmi.

Politifact does not say it's false: https://t.co/EnvIm4zz8j Sorry, Daily Beast reporter. There's something to this story – although I am not claiming it is true either. But AP and the Star-Tribune tried to report it. https://t.co/maTPmuSYc6 — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 3, 2021

Further, Omar definitely divorced whoever that guy is to marry her political consultant, and thus is steering hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions to her own family. That really isn't in dispute. She's antisemitic, corrupt trash. — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 3, 2021

None of this is exculpatory to any Republican who does anything wrong. — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 3, 2021

At the very least, guys like Bixby should be able to acknowledge that there are aspects of Ilhan Omar’s story that don’t add up and that Omar has been extremely cagey on the subject.

That claim has been out there for over a year (and never refuted). But it took MTG repeating it for you to finally acknowledge it. Congratulations. You've just enshrined MTG as the one Republican you'll actually listen to. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) February 3, 2021

