A lot of people seem to be under the impression that Andrew Cuomo has a problem with Jews. We’re not sure where they got that idea from, but Cuomo himself would like to set the record straight once and for all:

“You haven’t had a governor who is a greater friend of Israel and the Jewish community,” Cuomo says amid pushback for his new COVID rules pic.twitter.com/8DoGMfjEfN — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) October 8, 2020

Oh, well. In that case, we should really cut the guy some slack.

BS — Conservatalian (@Conservatalian) October 8, 2020

He's right. Besides David Paterson, Eliot Spitzer, and George Pataki, the Jewish community hasn't had a greater ally in the Governor's office since his dad was Governor. https://t.co/zO7YknzXxB — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) October 8, 2020

He's literally whipped up New York into blaming Jews for covid. https://t.co/39VmOiTlnt — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) October 8, 2020

Cuomo is no friend of either. He may not be an enemy, but that is a different story. https://t.co/kuIWFrPVX4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 8, 2020

Speaking of different stories:

When Trump equates Jews in America with Israel, it's a two day story. https://t.co/F5QrgzFhn3 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 8, 2020

Guess Andrew Cuomo is just special.