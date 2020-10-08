A lot of people seem to be under the impression that Andrew Cuomo has a problem with Jews. We’re not sure where they got that idea from, but Cuomo himself would like to set the record straight once and for all:

Oh, well. In that case, we should really cut the guy some slack.

Trending

Speaking of different stories:

Guess Andrew Cuomo is just special.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19IsraelJewsNew York