Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are cracking down on Brooklyn Jews in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19 in certain zip codes in the borough:

.@NYCMayor warns of fines for mass gatherings of up to $15k a day, fines for not wearing face coverings or not maintaining social distancing as high as $1k a day — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) October 7, 2020

This is not a good look from the guy who cheered on mass protests just a few months ago:

.@NYCMayor announces: 1,200 personnel on the ground today to enforce COVID lockdown. That's up just 200 from last week. — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) October 7, 2020

The scene from Boro Park last night was called an “uprising” against the two NY Dems:

Boro Park uprising against @andrewcuomo @nycmayor has begun. People starting fires in the street. So not normal. pic.twitter.com/AB5BpfeyvF — NYCPHOTOG (@nycphotog) October 7, 2020

“Marching for freedom”:

Protest in Boro Park, Brooklyn with music people just marching for freedom. pic.twitter.com/9pEAPwM313 — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) October 7, 2020

You see, the mayor has “no tolerance” for fires that actually protest a policy and don’t burn down anyone else’s property:

.@NYCMayor: "There will be no tolerance for setting fires." And yet there were no consequences last night. https://t.co/zvB1H60UyQ — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) October 7, 2020

Orthodox Jews feel their neighborhoods are being singled out”:

Some of these videos circulating from last night in Borough Park are pretty incredible. At least when the lockdowns were done by zip code, people understood that, even if imperfect. Now, Orthodox Jews feel their neighborhoods are being singled out. pic.twitter.com/AzkeL3nyw8 — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) October 7, 2020

At one point, a number of masks were set on fire:

There is a mask burning going on in Boro Park, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/HKebbFp3pr — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) October 7, 2020

“We’ve lost control,” say community leaders:

Community leaders I’ve been talking to in recent hours all lay the blame on @NYGovCuomo’s restrictions on houses of worship. “We’ve lost control,” they concede. https://t.co/QUu5NtEz6H — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 7, 2020

And “we are at war”:

Community resident Heshy Tischler tells protesters in the presence of an NYPD inspector: “You are my soldiers. We are at war.” pic.twitter.com/9sneRVxrf3 — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 7, 2020

One man was reportedly injured in the protests as well:

NEW: Orthodox Jewish and other religious leaders lashed out at Cuomo over new coronavirus restrictions as protests broke out in Brooklyn overnight. One Hasidic man was injured after a crowd of Hasidic men accused him of being disloyal to the community.https://t.co/6MksyX6CIy — Liam Stack (@liamstack) October 7, 2020

