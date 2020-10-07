Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are cracking down on Brooklyn Jews in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19 in certain zip codes in the borough:

This is not a good look from the guy who cheered on mass protests just a few months ago:

The scene from Boro Park last night was called an “uprising” against the two NY Dems:

Trending

“Marching for freedom”:

You see, the mayor has “no tolerance” for fires that actually protest a policy and don’t burn down anyone else’s property:

Orthodox Jews feel their neighborhoods are being singled out”:

At one point, a number of masks were set on fire:

“We’ve lost control,” say community leaders:

And “we are at war”:

One man was reportedly injured in the protests as well:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Boro ParkBrooklynCuomode blasio