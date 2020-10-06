With each passing day, it’s getting more and more difficult to remember a time when Bill Kristol was a reasonable — and conservative — guy.

Stuff like this is why.

After MSNBC’s Chris Hayes proposed dealing with political opponents via “some kind of truth and reconciliation commission”:

Kristol took it a step further:

Welp.

Yeah, that’s not something we’d be proud of if we were you.

Friends don’t let friends turn into Bill Kristol.

He’s come a long way, baby.

Here we are.

