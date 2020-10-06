It should go without saying that CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart is very upset that Donald Trump is behaving exactly like we’d expect Donald Trump to behave while recovering from a COVID19 diagnosis.

I am so goddamn sick of having to listen to @IvankaTrump phony and dishonest sanctimony. If she gave a damn about the American public she would have worn a mask at the debate. If she gave a damn, she would convince her father to wear one. Blood is on your hands you phony monster https://t.co/uqprYjFexj — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 6, 2020

Notice there is not a single Republican who has spoken out against @realDonaldTrump outrageous tweets and behavior yesterday. Remember who has enabled him for the last 4 years. Remember that on election day. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 6, 2020

But here’s one thing Joe doesn’t want you to remember, on Election Day or otherwise, which is likely why he deleted it:

Truly in awe of Joe’s ability to miss the point. pic.twitter.com/xN1VqdambD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

It’s pretty impressive.

It is really something. — Who's Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 6, 2020

Doesn't even realize the point he is making on behalf of everyone who has said those things were completely out-of-proportion. 🤦 — Riot Proof (@Tookie24214764) October 6, 2020

He literally just Proved the exact point the President was making on accident — Kenobi (@Ob1Wan_K3nobi) October 6, 2020

He literally just proved Trump's entire point in one tweet lol — John 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Parshon (@JohnParshon) October 6, 2020

When you delete your tweet because you realize you just made the exact point you were arguing against. https://t.co/TDFebpbCPo — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 6, 2020

We’re not doctors, and we’re not scientists, so we’re not going to sit here and tell you whether COVID19 is more or less severe than the flu. But we’re also not going to sit here and pretend that Joe Lockhart isn’t really, really bad at this stuff,

Better luck next time, Joe.