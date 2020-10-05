If you’ve been paying attention, there’ve been a lot of contradictions with regard to Donald Trump’s COVID19 diagnosis.

No, we’re not referring to the status of his condition; we’re talking about the media’s response:

Trump doesn't wear mask: Put on a mask!

Trump wears mask: LOL a mask!

Trump gets COVID: Faking it!

Trump's COVID is mild: He's dying!

Trump has strong therapies: Too strong!

Trump in hospital: LOL he called a lid!

Trump waves to supporters: He's killing everyone! — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 4, 2020

That’s pretty much it in a nutshell.

And naturally, Jennifer Rubin is out there leading the pack:

You know how you find out if ACB is pro-life? Ask her to condemn this life-threatening stunt — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

I did not have "intentionally exposed secret service to deadly disease for his own vanity" on my bingo card — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

could any of the drugs he is taking contribute to his inability to comprehend how contagious he is? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Could Jennifer Rubin be on any drugs that have amnesia as a side effect?

Because as Jon Gabriel points out, only two days before wanting Amy Coney Barrett to condemn Donald Trump for riding in a car, Jennifer Rubin was … condemning Donald Trump for not riding in a car:

for a normal car it is 33 min to Walter Reed and no traffic, with a motorcade likely much faster. So WHY is he being flown? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 2, 2020

On Friday, it was good for Trump to be driven in a car. https://t.co/o8apKliDqu — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 4, 2020

It’s so hard to keep up!

Good catch! So true 🙄 — Nea (@Nea_girl_) October 5, 2020

Good lord, is she ever consistent? — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) October 5, 2020

She’s consistently awful, if that counts.

She's 100% consistent. Everything her enemy does is bad. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 5, 2020

That, too.