As you might expect, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin is having a complete meltdown over President Trump’s drive-by to wave at his supporters outside of Walter Reed hospital on Sunday:

Told ya, Trump is willing to kill people to assuage his ego — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

You see, somehow he’s going to infect the people on the curb from inside the Suburban:

He is in the hospital for covid and he wants to infect his supporters??!???!? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

And she has questions for the medical professionals who let him leave the hospital:

I do not understand how any responsible medical person could countenance this. They should have quit and come out to tell the press. They should not be permitted to practice medicine. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

She wants those who did reported to the medical board:

Will you report doctors involved to medical board? How could they allow this? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

On the other hand, she thinks it will be good for Joe Biden’s election chances:

maybe a million more women decide they aren't voting for Trump. the secret service agents are in there and have families, co-workers, etc. Hey, R senators you proud of leaving this monster in office? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Yes, we expect this will come up at the debate so just chill:

Good thing Pence will be on debate stage on Wed so he can explain why Trump put secret service detail at risk for a vanity ride. Have you no decency Mr. VP? cc: @KamalaHarris — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Just what America wants?

At Wednesday's debate let's spend 30 minutes or so just on this episode — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

But the WaPo’s “conservative” blogger also wants SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett to answer questions about it:

D's, If McC makes you go forward with the hearing make it all abt the civil and criminal implications of recklessly exposing people to a deadly disease. cc: @senatemajldr @LindseyGrahamSC . — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

She’s now a “poster girl” or something:

Guys, we’re not pro-life any longer:

The GOP is a death cult. There is only one pro-life party and it's not them — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

How exactly does Rubin think this would go if someone even asked?

You know how you find out if ACB is pro-life? Ask her to condemn this life-threatening stunt — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

LOL:

1st question to Judge Barrett: Is it reckless endangerment when you force an employee into a sealed car with a covid patient who is currently hospitalized? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

If you had “25th Amendment” on your BINGO card. . .

I would suggest covid has already impaired his judgment so he is a risk to others. 25th Amendment, anyone? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

next question to Pence: intentionally risking the lives of others for personal gratification sounds like the actions of someone not in his right mind. When do you go to the Cabinet to activate the 25th A? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Maybe it’s his meds:

could any of the drugs he is taking contribute to his inability to comprehend how contagious he is? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

And she wants criminal charges, too: