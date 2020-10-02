Welp, looks like Donald Trump shouldn’t expect a “Get Well Soon” card from his niece Mary in the near future:

 

Alrighty then.

Mary Trump may be the only Trump the Resistance likes. So congratulations to her on crossing that line, we guess.

