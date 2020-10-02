For what it’s worth, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle isn’t wasting any time trying to prepare herself for the possibility that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could take over as president:

Stephanie just needs to know how many extra pairs of underwear she’ll need when she inevitably pees her pants with excitement when President Nancy Pelosi is sworn in.

Trending

Doesn’t matter. WE HAVE TO BE PREPARED.

This is what happens when you lean too far forward. You fall flat on your face.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Donald TrumpNancy PelosiStephanie RuhleWhite House