America’s facing a presidential crisis, and we’ve got to do something before it gets any worse.
NBC News natsec contributor Frank Figliuzzi’s come up with a possible solution.
Before you roll your eyes, hear him out:
MSNBC’s @FrankFigliuzzi1 proposes creating a "bipartisan commission" to vet presidential candidates to prevent another Trump: "We got this wrong, and this can’t happen again." pic.twitter.com/itZp3ZebJz
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 1, 2020
OK, you can roll your eyes now.
This is the dumbest thing that has been said today and I've seen a Katy Perry tweet. https://t.co/OdyIHWKqYL
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 1, 2020
Was it this one?
Be careful not to make all your choices based on data. Sometimes data lacks… humanity/feeling/truth.
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 1, 2020
Well, in any event, Figliuzzi’s proposal is indeed dumb. Incredibly dumb. Especially when you consider his background:
This is a former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI. Scary. https://t.co/kLC2Eb2y1b
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 1, 2020
One could certainly argue that Figliuzzi is counter-intelligent.
— Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) October 1, 2020
What could possibly go wrong?
— George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) October 1, 2020
Uh huh.
Let me guess who'd be on this "bipartisan" commission.
On the left: Democrats.
On the right: "Republicans" who told everyone to vote for Democrats. https://t.co/SsIEhuuzzM
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 1, 2020
Reminds me of Iran’s Guardian Council which has 12 members.
The Guardian Council approves candidates for president and majlis (Congress).
Great idea, let’s become like Iran…that’s going to turn out well I’m sure. https://t.co/QFcrcACTia
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 1, 2020
In Iran they have the Guardian Council, which vets politicians to make sure their views are aligned w the Islamic Revolution. The deep state council that this fmr top FBI official proposes here would serve same purpose. It would "protect" permanent state.https://t.co/9jzzBbMPaj
— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 1, 2020
“We keep losing. The rules are unfair and need to be changed.”
“Why are the rules unfair?”
“Because we keep losing.”
— Patrick Reikofski 🇺🇸 (@seepat) October 1, 2020
Thank you for your input, Frank, but if it’s all the same to you …
Or, and hear me out, we don't do this. https://t.co/K9Saic2LSg
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 1, 2020