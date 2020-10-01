Journalists and writers, be advised. AP Stylebook Online has an important new guidance when it comes to coverage of mob violence:

New guidance on AP Stylebook Online: Use care in deciding which term best applies:

A riot is a wild or violent disturbance of the peace involving a group of people. The term riot suggests uncontrolled chaos and pandemonium. (1/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

Focusing on rioting and property destruction rather than underlying grievance has been used in the past to stigmatize broad swaths of people protesting against lynching, police brutality or for racial justice, going back to the urban uprisings of the 1960s. (2/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

Unrest is a vaguer, milder and less emotional term for a condition of angry discontent and protest verging on revolt. (3/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

Protest and demonstration refer to specific actions such as marches, sit-ins, rallies or other actions meant to register dissent. They can be legal or illegal, organized or spontaneous, peaceful or violent, and involve any number of people. (4/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

Revolt and uprising both suggest a broader political dimension or civil upheavals, a sustained period of protests or unrest against powerful groups or governing systems. (5/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

Well, thank you for clearing that up, AP.

AP says now that riot does not include property destruction. https://t.co/MTPfqhU30z — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2020

So they're not riots because these guys are doing it on purpose? LOL! https://t.co/aHkmCJkAfn — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 1, 2020

There sure are an awful lot of elected officials joining in and encouraging these uprisings that are supposedly against "powerful groups or governing systems". https://t.co/6tgCM9ADP7 — BT (@back_ttys) October 1, 2020

Lol riot

Definition A concerted action: (1) made in furtherance of an express common purpose; (2) through the use or threat of violence, disorder, or terror to the public; https://t.co/EMJhOKhw83 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 1, 2020

OK, these are definitely riots, then. Thanks for clarifying. https://t.co/VURPjvn9oa — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 1, 2020

… and, of course, make sure to check in with your journo colleagues on Slack about whether calling them rioters would hinder leftwing politics. We're all in this together. https://t.co/zxFHXIeocW — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 1, 2020

AP: "Protest" – liberals harming others, stealing, and destroying property in order to express grievances, which are always valid "Unrest" – when a protest spreads to torch a liberal target like a Starbucks or CNN headquarters "Riot" – gathering of 2 or more conservatives https://t.co/aF5pTQFrDK — Razor (@hale_razor) October 1, 2020

Now you’re getting it!

Ah what’s this we have here? Oh just Antifa-friendly language guidance from the AP. Things are fine. https://t.co/AYFgzyqyQh — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) October 1, 2020

They are full out covering for Antifa now https://t.co/PaVuZT3oY8 — Miz Donna⭐⭐⭐ (@mizdonna) October 1, 2020

"Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it." https://t.co/N6Wapwp23Y — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 1, 2020

When people treat 1984 like a how to manual. https://t.co/3nOJG3UOUl — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) October 1, 2020

The AP adopts leftist propaganda as its house style. This is what the march through the institutions looks like. H/t @AviWoolf. https://t.co/JiWmdJZDA4 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 1, 2020

Well, for what it’s worth, the AP may have some trouble convincing everyone to abide by their “guidance”:

Fuck right off. As an editor, I’m not going to use this guidance to lie to our readers about reality. https://t.co/b0HfNRoizO — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 1, 2020

We appreciate the AP’s efforts, but they can go ahead and get bent.