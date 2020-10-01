Journalists and writers, be advised. AP Stylebook Online has an important new guidance when it comes to coverage of mob violence:

Well, thank you for clearing that up, AP.

Now you’re getting it!

Well, for what it’s worth, the AP may have some trouble convincing everyone to abide by their “guidance”:

We appreciate the AP’s efforts, but they can go ahead and get bent.

