As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s campaign is so desperate to shame Donald Trump for allegedly not doing enough to curb rampant “white supremacist” violence that they resorted to baselessly painting Kyle Rittenhouse — who shot and killed two rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin — as a white supremacist:

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Lin Wood, a member of Rittenhouse’s defense team, was among those who called Biden out and teased a “formal demand for public retraction”:

Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse. I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/GrZyE8nI7Z — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

While we wait for that formal demand, Marina Medvin, another of Rittenhouse’s lawyers, has this to say:

Statement from @MarinaMedvin, one of Rittenhouse’s lawyers: There is absolutely no evidence, not even a pinch, of this defamatory accusation that my client Kyle Rittenhouse is a “white supremacist” — none… They can retract and apologize, or they can deal with Lin Wood in court. https://t.co/yQpWetxLDO pic.twitter.com/agKS6t2zTi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 30, 2020

This could get very ugly, very quickly.

Update:

Is this Lin Wood’s “formal demand”?

On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel. I am partisan in 20/20 supporting @realDonaldTrump. I am non-partisan trial lawyer who aggressively pursues truth to achieve justice. Put in your hearing aid, Joe. You will hear footsteps. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

If that’s the case, it looks like the Biden campaign’s time to make a decision may have run out.