Congratulations to CNN for managing to make the New York Times look like competent fact-checkers by comparison:

Not “lacking context.” Just false.

Is fact-checking Joe Biden really so difficult, CNN?

Maybe it is, if you’re worried about pissing off the people who demand that the media make excuses for every Democrat’s bald-faced lies.

Here’s a just a little taste:

Don’t worry. They’re the New York Times. They’ll fall back in line before you know it.

