Congratulations to CNN for managing to make the New York Times look like competent fact-checkers by comparison:

We fact-checked tonight's presidential debate. See more here. https://t.co/dw7zA9su8q pic.twitter.com/Dl4uTYlttt — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 30, 2020

Not “lacking context.” Just false.

A random act of journalism from The New York Times. https://t.co/M6nAh72XVz — Sarah Hucklebee🇺🇸 (@hucklebee_sarah) September 30, 2020

New York Times actually fact checked Joe Biden? Wow! https://t.co/4UepjGW43M — Dina Marie 🇺🇸 (@TheDinaMarie) September 30, 2020

Even a broken clock is right twice a day. https://t.co/3lTwl1Hc1l — Laura GadbeReeeeeee (@lgadbery) September 30, 2020

Even the NYT got this one right. https://t.co/WrsFWoNz6B — ⚔️🌹TRUMPTRESS🌹⚔️ (@TheTRUMPTRESS) September 30, 2020

Is fact-checking Joe Biden really so difficult, CNN?

Maybe it is, if you’re worried about pissing off the people who demand that the media make excuses for every Democrat’s bald-faced lies.

Read the comments. Total meltdown 🤣 https://t.co/2ZjSlupUGY — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 30, 2020

Here’s a just a little taste:

THIS is what you focus on? — Dylan Kate (@DylanKateMorris) September 30, 2020

collaborators — Amy #BlackLivesMatter (@amyhoy) September 30, 2020

Delete this. — RJ (@Le_Rosstradamus) September 30, 2020

it's not even false. you've earned every bit of scorn you get — Seditious Felicity (@lissie_w) September 30, 2020

This is garbage, NYT. I am not surprised. — Dan Best (@caon23) September 30, 2020

Wow. What happened to your paper? — KJHalvy / CreatureProject 🐟 (@kjhalvy) September 30, 2020

Don’t worry. They’re the New York Times. They’ll fall back in line before you know it.