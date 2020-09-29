According to Fox News producer Pat Ward, there’s some interesting stuff going on behind the scenes of tonight’s debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden:
FOX News has learned new details about debate negotiations between the Biden and Trump campaigns ahead of tonight’s debate: (1/3)
— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020
The Trump campaign wants the Biden campaign to allow a third party to inspect the ears of the debaters for electronic devices or transmitters. The President has consented to this inspection, but Biden has not – so far. (2/3)
— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020
So far.
But wait! There’s reportedly still more:
The Biden campaign requested two breaks (one every thirty minutes) during tonight’s program, which was denied by their Trump counterparts, in negotiations over the last several weeks. (3/3)
— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020
Oh man.
Good lord. pic.twitter.com/35QrYEuUTT
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 29, 2020
Wait, he's seriously asking for two breaks for a 90 minute debate?
— Josh (@JoshWeber2) September 29, 2020
If these reports are true, well, this is not a great look for the Biden campaign. As usual.
If the other way round, this would be nyt front page
— Nik Rok 😈 (@astoldbyNGR) September 29, 2020
Update:
NY Post journo reports that 'source familiar' says Joe Biden's campaign agreed to earpiece inspection — and then changed their mind https://t.co/vmg8PVbGGS
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 29, 2020