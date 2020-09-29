According to Fox News producer Pat Ward, there’s some interesting stuff going on behind the scenes of tonight’s debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden:

FOX News has learned new details about debate negotiations between the Biden and Trump campaigns ahead of tonight’s debate: (1/3) — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020

The Trump campaign wants the Biden campaign to allow a third party to inspect the ears of the debaters for electronic devices or transmitters. The President has consented to this inspection, but Biden has not – so far. (2/3) — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020

The Biden campaign requested two breaks (one every thirty minutes) during tonight’s program, which was denied by their Trump counterparts, in negotiations over the last several weeks. (3/3) — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020

If these reports are true, well, this is not a great look for the Biden campaign. As usual.

