The answer to America’s unrest is definitely to put more Democrats in charge of things.

They definitely know how to tamp down the flames rather than fuel them. Just look at how Nancy Pelosi is helping:

Speaker Pelosi: "Justice was denied for Breonna Taylor and her family. Just think if it were your daughter, your sister, your cousin, your relative, your friend who was murdered by the police and the charging decision held no one accountable for her death." pic.twitter.com/ZpyC5tWBHN — The Hill (@thehill) September 24, 2020

That’ll calm things down, for sure.

Way to show that hysterical Donald Trump how it’s done, Nancy.

Speaker Pelosi at her reckless and irresponsible worst https://t.co/8vImS5ihK6 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) September 25, 2020

Honestly, do officers who are constantly maligned as murderers without evidence have a case for defamation against people who label them this way? https://t.co/CuaJS2nne2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 25, 2020

Stop the inflammatory rhetoric, Speaker Pelosi. Accusing police of murder, when the evidence proves otherwise, is reckless endangerment, pure and simple. People are listening to these words, and they’re destroying cities and shooting police officers in the face because of it. https://t.co/8r7OEizNYq — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 25, 2020

That’s by design.

Guaranteeing another night of violence in Louisville tonight. Well it was probably already booked and paid for, but now you have Nancy adding her blessing to it. https://t.co/PyD0DwxpQ7 — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 25, 2020

Nancy Pelosi wants to see more police officers shot? Watching this, what other conclusion might one reach? https://t.co/Qcz30gVOYx — Todd Ξ Herman (Parler: ToddEHerman) (@toddeherman) September 25, 2020

This is what I'm talking about. Describe the incident in the most inflammatory way possible to rile people up. When that rage turns into riots, Nancy will go on TV and denounce the violence like she had nothing to do with inciting it. https://t.co/JQC8A1n6No — Holden (@Holden114) September 25, 2020

The dems want the riots and burning. This is their plan for America? — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) September 24, 2020

Why shouldn’t it be? It’s not as if they’re being held accountable by the people whose jobs it is to hold them accountable.

I missed this but this is a grossly irresponsible statement but of course gets a fraction of the media coverage because the media agrees. https://t.co/5Wj1NeaFCN — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) September 25, 2020

We’ll leave you with this: