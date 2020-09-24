RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree Hennebury is reporting some interesting statements from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany today regarding mail-in ballots :
.@PressSec says she will provide proof that mail-in ballots — votes for the president have been discarded in Pa. "I can confirm for you that Trump ballots, ballots for the president, were found in Penn., and I believe we should be getting more information on that shortly." 2020
— Susan Crabtree Hennebury (@susancrabtree) September 24, 2020
.@PressSec: "The pres. has always made the distinction that absentee ballots where you go thru a process where you request a ballot, you mail that in – that is a system that works, but a system where you mass mail out to voter rolls which are not kept and maintained" doesn't.
— Susan Crabtree Hennebury (@susancrabtree) September 24, 2020
Some evidence would go a long way toward confirming this.
1. Serious accusation.
2. I'll believe it when I see it. https://t.co/c3FqwJYgZQ
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 24, 2020
This is indeed a serious and potentially consequential accusation. And, like any other accusation, it requires proof to back it up.
If this is true… yikes. https://t.co/kC3MMQEoxi
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 24, 2020
Stay tuned.
Update:
It seems that this is what McEnany was referring to:
JUST IN: DOJ investigation has found that 9 mail-in ballots (all of which voted for Trump) were thrown out in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/tAnB3lGE9V
— Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 24, 2020
Is this proof of funny business? Not necessarily. But it’s something worth keeping an eye on.