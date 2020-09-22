There’s been some speculation lately as to whether Mitch McConnell would be able to count on GOP Sen. Mitt Romney to help move the SCOTUS confirmation process forward:
MCCONNELL SEEMS TO HAVE THE VOTES.
Barring a surprise, Sen. Cory Gardner's statement means @SenateMajLeader McConnell has enough support to vote on a SCOTUS nominee whenever he wants, including before the elex.
Could need a tie-break, if Romney is a no, but Pence would do it. https://t.co/kyO8Eb0zeu
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 21, 2020
Well, allow Romney to put that speculation to rest:
BREAKING: Romney sides with McConnell on SCOTUS, giving Trump all the votes he needs to fill RBG's seat https://t.co/YZA22OvihA
— POLITICO (@politico) September 22, 2020
Romney statement: "I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.”
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 22, 2020
Here’s Romney’s full statement:
My statement regarding the current Supreme Court vacancy: pic.twitter.com/6YO0dPWWXc
— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 22, 2020
Welp.
That's the ballgame. Only reason to delay was fear of not having the votes, but that doesn't seem to be an issue now if you select a qualified nominee. https://t.co/EbsOS6YVxU
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 22, 2020
BREAKING: Romney bad again 🤪
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 22, 2020
LOLOLOL. Where's your messiah now, bitches? https://t.co/nLhShTwdt9
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 22, 2020
Get those neck collars ready. There’s about to be a surge in whiplash cases!
BREAKING: Mitt Romney gives Mitch McConnell the 50th vote to move ahead with a Supreme Court nomination process and Sixth Infinity Stone pic.twitter.com/PLnmlnYKN4
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 22, 2020
***
Update:
More from Romney: He says election year SCOTUS nominees are “consistent with history” when there isn’t “divided government,” as was the case in 2016. pic.twitter.com/CPCxzJ7ks7
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2020
Mitt Romney: "I recognize that we may have a Court which has more of a conservative bent than it has had over the last few decades, but my liberal friends have over many decades gotten used to the idea of having a liberal court and that's not written in the stars." pic.twitter.com/0lXXcAGrjQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020
***
Updates:
'My morning is RUINED!!!' Resistance meltdown over Mitt Romney's SCOTUS betrayal is real, and it's pretty spectacular https://t.co/UZZyn5cnDw
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 22, 2020
Jemele Hill invokes Martin Luther King Jr. to shame ‘White moderate’ Mitt Romney over SCOTUS https://t.co/ypoOpSUDhD
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 22, 2020