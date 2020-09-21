NBC News and MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman has a new op-ed about Mitch McConnell in the Washington Post.

And while the media have thus far been unable to pierce Mitch McConnell’s armor, Fineman’s op-ed might finally be the silver bullet.

We kid, of course:

Mitch McConnell is the what, now?

Seriously. Just when you think they can’t make Mitch McConnell sound like even more of a badass, they go and do something like this.

Trending

Delicious. Especially because lefties like Howard Fineman only have their own side to blame for Mitch McConnell turning into an Apex Predator Mitch.

