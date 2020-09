In case you missed it, the DOJ recently bestowed a new title upon the Big Apple: “anarchist jurisdiction.”

#BREAKING : US Department of Justice designates #NYC as an anarchist jurisdiction https://t.co/n4YfZpxZZR

Well, for what it’s worth, Nobel Prize-winning economist and proud New Yorker Paul Krugman thinks the DOJ has their wires severely crossed:

This would be funny if the fake anarchist threat wasn't being invented by people who pose a real fascist threat https://t.co/xNWEmzpV3i — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 21, 2020

Paul Krugman knows it’s a fake anarchist threat because he went out for a morning run and didn’t personally see any anarchy. So when he says it’s fake, you can take his word for it.

"Everything's fine in MY neighborhood" https://t.co/TkBgYnBegV — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 21, 2020

The real threat is the “fascists” who want to stop the mostly peaceful protests.

This is terrifying. — varunkle (@varunkle) September 21, 2020

That the Nobel Committee doles out awards to bubble dwellers like Paul Krugman? That people take bubble dwellers like Paul Krugman seriously?

Yes, that is terrifying.

Ummm…. People are fleeing all of those locations in droves.

Panic time Paul. — Yat-Yas (@YatYas1776) September 21, 2020

Oh Kruggie, you’re the Kruggiest! — larmanius (@larmanius) September 21, 2020

Can't wait to see the 'fake anarchist threat' show up in Krugman's neighborhood. — Galt’s Ghost (@SJEqualizer) September 21, 2020

If out-of-touch elitist tools like Paul Krugman want to keep looking the other way on violent anarchy, they’re in for the rudest of rude awakenings.