Joe Biden has got such a way with words, doesn’t he?

Here’s how he summed up the 2020 election last night:

This election is Scranton vs. Park Avenue. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 18, 2020

Did he nail it or did he nail it?

Michael Scott versus corporate! https://t.co/cx6tQhgWwt — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) September 18, 2020

Well, to be fair, Michael Scott was more coherent than Joe Biden.

Joe Biden’s Dunder Mifflin Scranton Kamala Harris Memorial Celebrity Trump Awareness Fun Run Pro Am Race for the Cure https://t.co/ZZfiftH7wW — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 18, 2020

And at least Michael Scott had a little bit of self-awareness. Can’t say the same for Joe Biden, who apparently believes that he’s the working-class candidate standing up to wealthy Park Avenue snobs.

It’d be adorable if it weren’t so pathetic and cringey.

Recycling Obama’s “Wall Street vs Main Street” talking point… Cool. Except you and Obama served Wall Street. — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) September 18, 2020

It’s hilarious to see a liberal Democrat trashing streets in “big cities” like this isn’t where their base lives. If anything, Trump wins the majority of the Scranton’s of the country every time while Biden dominates the precincts in every major city every time — Brett Chapman (@brettachapman) September 18, 2020

In 2016, 90+ percent of Park Avenue voters were Democrats. https://t.co/WiJa0xcHYG — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 18, 2020

Soledad O’Brien is clearly thinking the same thing and is urging Biden to maybe retire this particular slogan:

Or… both. NYC’s Park Avenue is amazing. No need to knock it. Would be nice to have a President who sees every American as worth fighting for. Thank you. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 18, 2020

“Pssst! Joe! Don’t demonize the people you’re relying on to buttress your campaign and sweep you into the White House!”

I'm not sure I've ever seen a Democrat candidate for president run against New York City before. 2020 is fun and full of surprises.https://t.co/7XWQpvWPgA — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) September 18, 2020

And it’s not over yet!

This election is writing in my left nut vs. my right nut https://t.co/O2nYKcPm0b — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) September 18, 2020

If you’re not inclined to vote for Donald Trump, please consider voting for one of Branson Taylor’s nuts. We guarantee you they’re more qualified to run this country than Joe Biden.