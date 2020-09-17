In case you missed it, there’s been another sexual assault allegation against Donald Trump, this time from a former model named Amy Dorris:

Sexual assault allegations are basically a death sentence for politicians’ careers.

Except when they’re not.

Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, has been paying attention. And he’s sharing his findings with the class:

That’s the best Judd can do. That’s the best most of the media can do.

And it may very well have been. But the media — and #MeToo — did themselves irreparable damage by defending Joe Biden against Tara Reade’s allegations, or just outright attempting to bury Tara Reade’s allegations.

Did Donald Trump sexually assault Amy Dorris? We may never know.

But what we do know is that the media and #MeToo have given us little to no reason to trust them when it comes to sexual assault allegations, because they’ve made it abundantly clear that some sexual assault allegations are more equal than others.

Meanwhile, folks hoping that Amy Dorris’ allegations are the silver bullet that derails the Trump Train once and for all are deluding themselves:

