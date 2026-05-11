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John Fetterman's Take on Assassination Attempt Deniers Will Enrage 'Tinfoil Hat Brigade' Dems

Doug P. | 1:32 PM on May 11, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Instead of just owning up to the fact that unhinged rhetoric from many TDS-addled Democrats, about one-third of them have reportedly opted to just pretend that calling Trump a Hitler-esque grave threat to the world and our "democracy" had nothing to do with it and the latest assassination attempt was staged. 

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Do these people think that the would-be assassin was in on it?

John Fetterman will probably get primaried by his party the next time he's up for reelection for the crime of not being crazy and calling many in his party "the tinfoil hat brigade": 

Watch out, senator, or your party will accuse you of being in on what they say was a staged attempt. 

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Earlier, Fetterman shut down Donna Brazile over the Iran war and her claim that Trump has no strategy or end game. That'll also enrage the rest of his party.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (Fetterman is one of the few non-insane Dems). 

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