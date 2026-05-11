John Fetterman's Take on Assassination Attempt Deniers Will Enrage 'Tinfoil Hat Brigade' Dems

Instead of just owning up to the fact that unhinged rhetoric from many TDS-addled Democrats, about one-third of them have reportedly opted to just pretend that calling Trump a Hitler-esque grave threat to the world and our "democracy" had nothing to do with it and the latest assassination attempt was staged.

Advertisement

Do these people think that the would-be assassin was in on it?

About 1 in 4 Americans think the April shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner was staged according to a new survey.



Roughly 1 in 3 Democratic respondents said they believed the event was staged, compared with about 1 in 8 Republicans. https://t.co/h30QujSIO2 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 11, 2026

John Fetterman will probably get primaried by his party the next time he's up for reelection for the crime of not being crazy and calling many in his party "the tinfoil hat brigade":

Assassinations + political violence are real.



My party can’t be the tin foil hat brigade.



I was there a table away and I promise you, this was not staged. pic.twitter.com/JWcOK0jf7o — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 11, 2026

Watch out, senator, or your party will accuse you of being in on what they say was a staged attempt.

Your party keeps showing you who and what they are, BELIEVE THEM. — Let Me Be Myself 🦅🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@CeaseArtTheft) May 11, 2026

If it succeeds, the Democrats celebrate.



If it fails, they claim it was staged.



This is what they do. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 11, 2026

Earlier, Fetterman shut down Donna Brazile over the Iran war and her claim that Trump has no strategy or end game. That'll also enrage the rest of his party.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (Fetterman is one of the few non-insane Dems).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!