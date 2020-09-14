Weâ€™re just as shocked as you are to learn that Portland has a problem with firebugs:

BREAKING: Portland Police arrested a man today suspected of starting a brush fire using a Molotov cocktail. Firefighters extinguished the grass fire before it could spread further. Domingo Lopez Jr., 45, was arrested. He was quickly released without bail. https://t.co/NY3001kb9t pic.twitter.com/Tur64x5s9f â€” Andy NgÃ´ (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

Apparently Domingo Lopez Jr. is a very busy man:

BREAKING: Within hours after being released for allegedly starting a brush fire in Portland using a molotov cocktail, Domingo Lopez Jr. allegedly started six more fires along the west side of the I-205 freeway. He's been arrested again. #OregonFires https://t.co/2PJpGFqIm8 â€” Andy NgÃ´ (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

It kinda seems like maybe arresting people is just a formality in Portland.

Iâ€™m starting to think heâ€™s doing it on purpose! â€” Haryl Dannah (@Crick222) September 14, 2020

Not sure this is illegal anymore. https://t.co/ByS46atu9B â€” Dr. Sexy, M.D. (@monkeyboy100001) September 14, 2020

It doesnâ€™t seem to be.

Pro tip. Keep him in jail this time. â€” IMOGHF (@imoghf) September 14, 2020

Now whereâ€™s the fun in that? If guys like Domingo Lopez Jr. are kept behind bars, they canâ€™t start wildfires that can be blamed on climate change.

Remember â€“ Only you can prevent forest fires, because Democrats and liberals will release arsonists so they can set more fires. I'm not even kidding. https://t.co/Cs85DXnR3i â€” Justin Hart (@justin_hart) September 14, 2020