Donald Trump’s remarks to Bob Woodward about deliberately downplaying the threat posed by COVID19 are still on a lot of people’s lips today. And understandably so.

But it’s important to remember, in the midst of all the hubbub, how we got to this point in the first place.

In an extremely valuable thread, radiologist and conservative writer Pradheep Shanker painstakingly documents every important step along the path to the current pandemic.

So, it appears a lot of people simply want to forget the sequence of events on COVID/Coronavirus. Its highly inconvenient to admit who really prevented the world from reacting properly to this scourge. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

It may be inconvenient, but it’s essential.

SPOILER: It's China https://t.co/A5bnRQ4R2w — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 10, 2020

China’s certainly got a starring role. But in the interest of the whole truth, let’s see the receipts:

The first cases of COVID19 now appear to have been showing up in Hubei Province in LATE NOVEMBER 2019. The Chinese at that point didn't realize what they had on their hands. But even then they suspected a new SARS like outbreak. #COVIDTimeline — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

December 6 China reported the first case with documented date of symptoms. https://t.co/lyGkE29BWG — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

December 21 China reports an entire cluster of cases with similar symptoms, starting at a fish market in Wuhan.https://t.co/z8YJJbxJ1W — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

December 21 Almost immediately, Wuhan hospitals notice an exponential increase in cases. https://t.co/Y9rcnEue4J — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

December 25 The first sign that this was communicable with human-to-human transmission. Note China has still not reported it to the WHO or CDC (they had agreements after SARS to report to both).https://t.co/31uBnO93oK — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

December 31 Dr. Li Wenliang sent a group messages warning about a new virus. He would later die from the disease. https://t.co/5uyAVZqYsh — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

December 31 The very same day, the WHO reports its first sign of the virus. Note that this was NOT an official message from the Chinese, but was informally received. The Chinese govt still has not reported this to the WHO. https://t.co/Gmh3Ohz6Vv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

December 31 Again, on the same day, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission goes public and states…there are no human-to-human transmissions (this is now a documented lie). https://t.co/RiyTJuwTrB — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 1 Wuhan authorities accuse Dr. Li Wenliang (mentioned above) of "spreading rumors", and later force him to apologize for…telling the truth. Several others are arrested for the same. https://t.co/nqOHZL4k27 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 1 Just to tell you how widespread the knowledge that this was spreading and a threat…at this point, almost 200,000 people leave Wuhan to other points in China. Some fly overseas. Worldwide seeding begins in earnest. https://t.co/1XERYqtv4W — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 2 A Chinese study shows only about 2/3 of the cases are connected to the fish market; more proof that there is human to human transmission. Chinese govt…still silent. https://t.co/lyGkE29BWG — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 3 The CCP puts out a memorandum that all info on COVID should be hidden, or destroyed. https://t.co/YdwpEEdvVz — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 3 CDC Director Redfield gets an informal call from a Chinese colleague warning him of the virus. This is first documented case where a Western official was informed. On the same day, Wuhan again states there is no human to human transmission.https://t.co/BteYRhfkaF — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 4 Hong Kong authorities, not directly under the purview of the CCP, warn city leaders that they think the virus is spreading. https://t.co/q78RD6d8jJ? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 6 New York Times first report on the virus. https://t.co/RystE0HuEz — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 6 CDC sends a team to be on the ground in Wuhan. CCP refuses to allow them on the ground. CDC team in country has been refused access all along. CDC also issues a level 1 (low level) travel watch for China. https://t.co/1j90XdC6Jf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 8 Wuhan continues to deny transmission. On that date, the WHO…parrots the entire line from the Chinese, without any independent data. https://t.co/PGaIIgLGin — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 10 China still denies community spread. Chinese doctors document numerous cases of family transmission, proving…there is community spread. https://t.co/1Nsw1N9hm1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 13 First international documented case, of a Chinese traveler in Thailand. Japan reports a case 2 days later. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 15 Wuhan now says they can't prove community spread…but say they can't rule it out. Remember, this is a full month after they documented community spread. https://t.co/FtKoH2geeM — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 17 The CDC and DHS, not believing denials from WHO and China, declare strict screening for all travelers from Wuhan. Quickly, cries of racism flourish in US and Europe over this targeting. https://t.co/Sonrsd4Wjm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 18 Wuhan authorities let 40,000 people come together for the annual Lunar New Year Banquet. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 21 CDC announces first US case. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 22 WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus continued to praise China’s handling of the outbreak.https://t.co/DQTPrave0u — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 22 That same day, WHO delegation concludes that human to human transmission is occurring. WHO doesn't report it. Trump also downplays it as 'controllable'. https://t.co/vhvMc8gHgI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 23 Chinese start imposing a quarantine on Wuhan and Hubei. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 24 The virus is seen in various cities around the US. About this time, the Mayor of Florence, Italy, recommends that residents hug Chinese people to encourage them in their fight against COVID (I kid you not). https://t.co/oXzjxhrt7Z — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

January 31 WHO finally, after 6 weeks, issues a Global Health Emergencyhttps://t.co/nQQdnZYTWx — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

February 4 Under harsh criticism from the Europeans (and some American legislators) Trump imposes restrictions on travel from the EU (excluding UK). https://t.co/GTyCLl5mfO — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

February 3 WHO took 50 days to declare a health emergency. Three days later, the US declares one. https://t.co/EPdtC5I3l3 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

February 25 CDC declares that COVID is nearing a pandemic level. https://t.co/SXZYNkBxEW — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

But Democrats assured us that there was nothing to worry about.

February 25 The day before, Nancy Pelosi (who received a CDC briefing a week earlier) travels around Chinatown without social distancing or a mask, and declares all is well. https://t.co/V737X0HMHE — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

March 3 Governor Andrew Cuomo travels the subway without mask and social distancing, says it is safe. Note he received a CDC briefing 2 weeks prior. https://t.co/rOwq7Qm7Qj — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

March 5 Mayor DeBlasio travels the subways without mask or social distancing, says it is safe. https://t.co/JaERNhgkBi — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

These are the same people screeching today about Donald Trump not being honest with Americans about the dangerous nature of COVID19.

Mid-March Things start moving very quickly. Ohio is among the first to close schools. New York, Michigan, etc follow quickly after. Shutdowns begin. https://t.co/G1wlwY9V6s — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

March 17 Administration starts talking about PPP, Emergency stimulus, etc. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

March 19 Newsom quickly acts, imposes a statewide stay-at-home order.https://t.co/UeKwyxjaC7 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

March 27 Trump signs the Congressionally approved CARES act. https://t.co/eXm0Mo7phK — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

March 30 FDA authorizes HCQ. https://t.co/ChIASOtKA6 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

May 1 FDA authorizes Remdesivir for EUA. https://t.co/Hik9qIhhxq — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

May 21 US signs first vaccine deal with AstraZeneca (a vaccine which is now on hold). — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

May 28 Deaths pass 100,000 mark. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

June 10 US COVID cases passes 2 million. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

June 18 WHO ends HCQ study. Most studies show no real benefit. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

June 22 A study suggest that 80% of cases in the first wave in NY, NJ, MI were undetected (important when you put into context into later waves). https://t.co/2Flf1u3mqM — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

July 10 US setting new daily records for cases, nearing 70k. South getting hit hard. Deaths still not peaking. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

Peak daily deaths (approx)

NY 4/14

NJ 4/18

MI 4/14

LA 4/18

IL 5/13

AZ 7/30

TX 7/31

FL 8/4

CA 8/6

GA 8/11 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

Does some of the blame for the havoc wreaked by COVID19 in America lie with Donald Trump? One could certainly make a convincing argument.

I'm going to do a followup thread on where I think the Trump administration failed. Just dont' have time at the moment. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

But to overlook the media’s role, the Democrats’ role, the WHO’s role, and — above all — China’s role in the pandemic is to examine this crisis through an incomplete, dishonest lens.

Editor’s note: Dr. Shanker’s first name was initially misspelled in the headline and text of this post. We have corrected the mistake and apologize for the error.

