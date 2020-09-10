Donald Trump’s remarks to Bob Woodward about deliberately downplaying the threat posed by COVID19 are still on a lot of people’s lips today. And understandably so.
But it’s important to remember, in the midst of all the hubbub, how we got to this point in the first place.
In an extremely valuable thread, radiologist and conservative writer Pradheep Shanker painstakingly documents every important step along the path to the current pandemic.
So, it appears a lot of people simply want to forget the sequence of events on COVID/Coronavirus.
Its highly inconvenient to admit who really prevented the world from reacting properly to this scourge.
It may be inconvenient, but it’s essential.
SPOILER: It's China https://t.co/A5bnRQ4R2w
China’s certainly got a starring role. But in the interest of the whole truth, let’s see the receipts:
The first cases of COVID19 now appear to have been showing up in Hubei Province in LATE NOVEMBER 2019.
The Chinese at that point didn't realize what they had on their hands. But even then they suspected a new SARS like outbreak. #COVIDTimeline
December 6
China reported the first case with documented date of symptoms. https://t.co/lyGkE29BWG
December 21
China reports an entire cluster of cases with similar symptoms, starting at a fish market in Wuhan.https://t.co/z8YJJbxJ1W
December 21
Almost immediately, Wuhan hospitals notice an exponential increase in cases. https://t.co/Y9rcnEue4J
December 25
The first sign that this was communicable with human-to-human transmission.
Note China has still not reported it to the WHO or CDC (they had agreements after SARS to report to both).https://t.co/31uBnO93oK
December 31
Dr. Li Wenliang sent a group messages warning about a new virus.
He would later die from the disease. https://t.co/5uyAVZqYsh
December 31
The very same day, the WHO reports its first sign of the virus.
Note that this was NOT an official message from the Chinese, but was informally received. The Chinese govt still has not reported this to the WHO. https://t.co/Gmh3Ohz6Vv
December 31
Again, on the same day, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission goes public and states…there are no human-to-human transmissions (this is now a documented lie). https://t.co/RiyTJuwTrB
January 1
Wuhan authorities accuse Dr. Li Wenliang (mentioned above) of "spreading rumors", and later force him to apologize for…telling the truth.
Several others are arrested for the same. https://t.co/nqOHZL4k27
January 1
Just to tell you how widespread the knowledge that this was spreading and a threat…at this point, almost 200,000 people leave Wuhan to other points in China.
Some fly overseas.
Worldwide seeding begins in earnest. https://t.co/1XERYqtv4W
January 2
A Chinese study shows only about 2/3 of the cases are connected to the fish market; more proof that there is human to human transmission.
Chinese govt…still silent. https://t.co/lyGkE29BWG
January 3
The CCP puts out a memorandum that all info on COVID should be hidden, or destroyed. https://t.co/YdwpEEdvVz
January 3
CDC Director Redfield gets an informal call from a Chinese colleague warning him of the virus. This is first documented case where a Western official was informed.
On the same day, Wuhan again states there is no human to human transmission.https://t.co/BteYRhfkaF
January 4
Hong Kong authorities, not directly under the purview of the CCP, warn city leaders that they think the virus is spreading. https://t.co/q78RD6d8jJ?
January 6
New York Times first report on the virus. https://t.co/RystE0HuEz
January 6
CDC sends a team to be on the ground in Wuhan. CCP refuses to allow them on the ground. CDC team in country has been refused access all along.
CDC also issues a level 1 (low level) travel watch for China. https://t.co/1j90XdC6Jf
January 8
Wuhan continues to deny transmission.
On that date, the WHO…parrots the entire line from the Chinese, without any independent data. https://t.co/PGaIIgLGin
January 10
China still denies community spread.
Chinese doctors document numerous cases of family transmission, proving…there is community spread. https://t.co/1Nsw1N9hm1
January 13
First international documented case, of a Chinese traveler in Thailand.
Japan reports a case 2 days later.
January 15
Wuhan now says they can't prove community spread…but say they can't rule it out.
Remember, this is a full month after they documented community spread. https://t.co/FtKoH2geeM
January 17
The CDC and DHS, not believing denials from WHO and China, declare strict screening for all travelers from Wuhan.
Quickly, cries of racism flourish in US and Europe over this targeting. https://t.co/Sonrsd4Wjm
January 18
Wuhan authorities let 40,000 people come together for the annual Lunar New Year Banquet.
January 21
CDC announces first US case.
January 22
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus continued to praise China’s handling of the outbreak.https://t.co/DQTPrave0u
January 22
That same day, WHO delegation concludes that human to human transmission is occurring. WHO doesn't report it.
Trump also downplays it as 'controllable'. https://t.co/vhvMc8gHgI
January 23
Chinese start imposing a quarantine on Wuhan and Hubei.
January 24
The virus is seen in various cities around the US.
About this time, the Mayor of Florence, Italy, recommends that residents hug Chinese people to encourage them in their fight against COVID (I kid you not). https://t.co/oXzjxhrt7Z
January 31
WHO finally, after 6 weeks, issues a Global Health Emergencyhttps://t.co/nQQdnZYTWx
February 4
Under harsh criticism from the Europeans (and some American legislators) Trump imposes restrictions on travel from the EU (excluding UK). https://t.co/GTyCLl5mfO
February 3
WHO took 50 days to declare a health emergency. Three days later, the US declares one. https://t.co/EPdtC5I3l3
February 25
CDC declares that COVID is nearing a pandemic level. https://t.co/SXZYNkBxEW
But Democrats assured us that there was nothing to worry about.
February 25
The day before, Nancy Pelosi (who received a CDC briefing a week earlier) travels around Chinatown without social distancing or a mask, and declares all is well. https://t.co/V737X0HMHE
March 3
Governor Andrew Cuomo travels the subway without mask and social distancing, says it is safe.
Note he received a CDC briefing 2 weeks prior. https://t.co/rOwq7Qm7Qj
March 5
Mayor DeBlasio travels the subways without mask or social distancing, says it is safe. https://t.co/JaERNhgkBi
These are the same people screeching today about Donald Trump not being honest with Americans about the dangerous nature of COVID19.
Mid-March
Things start moving very quickly. Ohio is among the first to close schools. New York, Michigan, etc follow quickly after.
Shutdowns begin. https://t.co/G1wlwY9V6s
March 17
Administration starts talking about PPP, Emergency stimulus, etc.
March 19
Newsom quickly acts, imposes a statewide stay-at-home order.https://t.co/UeKwyxjaC7
March 27
Trump signs the Congressionally approved CARES act. https://t.co/eXm0Mo7phK
March 30
FDA authorizes HCQ. https://t.co/ChIASOtKA6
May 1
FDA authorizes Remdesivir for EUA. https://t.co/Hik9qIhhxq
May 21
US signs first vaccine deal with AstraZeneca (a vaccine which is now on hold).
May 28
Deaths pass 100,000 mark.
June 10
US COVID cases passes 2 million.
June 18
WHO ends HCQ study. Most studies show no real benefit.
June 22
A study suggest that 80% of cases in the first wave in NY, NJ, MI were undetected (important when you put into context into later waves). https://t.co/2Flf1u3mqM
July 10
US setting new daily records for cases, nearing 70k. South getting hit hard. Deaths still not peaking.
Peak daily deaths (approx)
NY 4/14
NJ 4/18
MI 4/14
LA 4/18
IL 5/13
AZ 7/30
TX 7/31
FL 8/4
CA 8/6
GA 8/11
Deaths/Million Population pic.twitter.com/TIJykoSJFX
Does some of the blame for the havoc wreaked by COVID19 in America lie with Donald Trump? One could certainly make a convincing argument.
I'm going to do a followup thread on where I think the Trump administration failed. Just dont' have time at the moment.
But to overlook the media’s role, the Democrats’ role, the WHO’s role, and — above all — China’s role in the pandemic is to examine this crisis through an incomplete, dishonest lens.
Editor’s note: Dr. Shanker’s first name was initially misspelled in the headline and text of this post. We have corrected the mistake and apologize for the error.
