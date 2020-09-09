We knew that if we were just patient enough, what was old would become new again.

Did we call it or what?

University of Michigan-Dearborn’s Center for Social Justice & Inclusion wanting some people to be excluded is woke AF.

That’s probably the nicest thing you can say about this.

Tags: BIPOC Caféhigher educationNon-POC CaféracismsegregationUniversity of Michigan-Dearborn