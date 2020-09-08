Get excited, everybody.

Colin Kaepernick is back and better than ever. Well, he’s back, anyway. Sort of:

Yay?

Will Madden NFL 21’s version of Kaepernick feature his famous socks?

Fingers crossed!

Honestly, EA Sports can do what they want. Given everything else that’s going on right now, this sort of thing doesn’t really belong on the List of Outrage-worthy Stuff.

That said, though, it’s pretty sad that EA and Madden are touting this like some sort of triumph for the world of sports gaming.

 

Tags: Colin KaepernickEA SportsMadden NFLvideogame