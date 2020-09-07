Atlantic contributing writer and all-around garbage person Jemele Hill has apparently recently discovered that she’s been blocked not only by James Woods, but also by country singer Travis Tritt.

And for that, she plans to make Tritt pay:

I’ve been blocked by both James Woods and Travis Tritt. Had anyone asked me about Travis Tritt before today I would have said he was a nice guy based off meeting him at the Kentucky Derby a few years ago. Now I’m going to re-tell that story and make him seem like a huge asshole. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 7, 2020

Owning Travis Tritt by demonstrating that you are, in fact, block-worthy is a weird flex, but you do you, Jemele.

Petty, but on-brand. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 7, 2020

This says more about Jemele Hill than it does about Travis Tritt. https://t.co/lTZf7L9zOb — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 7, 2020

Lose the “maybe” and you’ve nailed it.

it's like a tiny psycho-mystery thriller, where the final sentence solves the mystery posed in the first act. pic.twitter.com/HErg2xJRIg — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 7, 2020

I guess I understand why he would block you now. https://t.co/NOAVhj2iFT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2020

He probably blocked me because he thinks I’m a sociopath and I’m going to show him just how right he was! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2020

The Atlantic’s really covering itself in glory lately.