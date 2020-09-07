In these times of tumult, it’s good to know that we can always count on the United Nations.

To be awful, that is:

The #COVID19 pandemic is demonstrating what we all know: millennia of patriarchy have resulted in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture which damages everyone – women, men, girls & boys. — @antonioguterres https://t.co/ppSUGLr2Wx pic.twitter.com/krT6HkQil6 — United Nations (@UN) September 6, 2020

Boy, did they nail it or what?

Ah yes that’s the big lesson here https://t.co/X8TOU77lIN — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 7, 2020

We’d say this is the bigger lesson:

Can y’all please check the interns tweets before holiday weekends? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 7, 2020

Seriously.

Look at that ratio. Something to behold. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 7, 2020

Oh, it’s something:

We have no doubt it’ll continue to heat up.

This is my favorite parody account. 😂 — lastcoinstanding 🔴 (@LastCoinStandng) September 6, 2020

Anything to keep the focus off of the fact that they’re terrible and actively destructive.

Also damaging is your "peacekeepers" legacy of corruption & sexual assault — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) September 7, 2020

Not to mention their insistence on propping up serial human rights violators while tearing down countries that actually give a damn about human rights.

This is the kind of cooked up nonsense that causes decent people to question almost everything this pandemic has been used to justify. Let me fix this: “what we all know: scores of leftists have found their opportunity to use a global health crisis for their own agenda.” https://t.co/59RCVGVp0B — David M. Doran (@Grace4Motown) September 7, 2020

I wonder why people are reluctant to trust “experts,” it’s clear they always stay in their lane, stick to scientific facts, and are wholly apolitical. https://t.co/pwIe0ALxL0 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) September 7, 2020

Why is anyone listening to the U.N. at this point?

What I know is the United Nations has taken it upon itself to be an unaccountable government, meddling in things it has no mandate to address and causing widespread problems as a consequence. Your time is over. — JAG1898 (@jag1898) September 7, 2020

Can we please severely cut funding for this corrupt circus? https://t.co/3PG65gxJ3Z — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 7, 2020

Why stop at cutting funding? Let’s just do what should’ve been done a long time ago:

Defund the UN — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) September 7, 2020

Hey I'm a woman and I want to defund and dismantle the UN instead. You don't speak for me. — L (@SomeBitchIKnow) September 7, 2020

The U.N. is a money pit. They’ve demonstrated over and over again that they have nothing to bring to the global table except for garbage.

China is committing a genocide against their Muslim minority, literally putting them in concentration camps. The UN ⤵️ https://t.co/8W8HEDBeru — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 7, 2020