Would it be gauche to suggest that the American Psychological Association gets its head examined? Because they appear to have gone off the deep end with their latest call “for true systemic change in U.S. culture”:

'Every institution in America is born from the blood of white supremacist ideology and capitalism—and that’s the disease'

— new manifesto from @APA, the guild that controls the education & licensing of almost all clinical psychologists in America. https://t.co/XClVb1aR2S — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) September 3, 2020

There’s woke, and then there’s woke:

Police brutality may be what sparked a wave of protests across the United States and beyond, but the “racism pandemic”—a term used by APA President Sandra Shullman, PhD, for the ongoing harm caused by racism—runs far deeper. Today’s inequities, psychologists say, are deeply rooted in our past, and the status quo is no longer acceptable. “Every institution in America is born from the blood of white supremacist ideology and capitalism—and that’s the disease,” says Theopia Jackson, PhD, president of the Association of Black Psychologists (ABPsi). Across the country, there’s talk about what it would take to achieve true systemic change. Psychological research, treatment and leadership can and should be a key part of the solution. But that requires taking a hard look at how the field has overlooked—and even perpetuated—racial injustice in the past, psychologists say. APA is addressing the issue on three levels: by broadly communicating psychological science on bias and racism, including through media interviews, blogs and podcasts; by developing actionable recommendations through an APA Presidential Task Force related to racial disparities in policing and police-citizen encounters, particularly related to the Black community; and by working to dismantle institutional racism over the long term, including within APA and the field of psychology.

And we’re addressing the APA’s insanity with three letters: W, T, and F.

The American Psychological Association pledges to abolish the "disease" of capitalism. If the goal of these institutions were to damage their public standing as much as possible, they could hardly do better than this. https://t.co/W8wjkGRWIk — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) September 3, 2020

Now, it’s important to note that the person who called capitalism a “disease” is not president of the APA, but the APA’s piece favorably quotes her in order to support their larger point that it’s the APA’s job to actively root out perceived systemic racism.

Naturally, Robin DiAngelo is the only author other than APA itself included under further reading. https://t.co/lDbWxSoIBG — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) September 3, 2020

Naturally:

So there you go.

Capitalism has fueled billions upon billion dollars of psychological research. Now, a good part of the APA are clinical types who disrespect research, so it is possible this has never occurred to them. I know what the APA was like when I was involved and I am sure it is worse. https://t.co/B4TCGX6KOS — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 3, 2020

The APA may be too far gone to save at this point.

PS it's important to understand that @APA micromanages course content in almost all US clinical psychology PhD programs, mandating what must be taught for a program to be APA-accredited. If a psych dept doesn't submit, it loses accreditation, and grad students won't go there…. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) September 3, 2020

What could possibly go wrong?

This is pretty much why this semester I dropped out of my undergraduate research/counseling psych degree and gave up my aspirations of being an evolutionary psychologist. — Adam (@yoga__pirate) September 3, 2020

The American Psychological Association (APA) has been infiltrated by Marxist race identitarians who maraud as scientists while seeking to eradicate the “disease” of capitalism.https://t.co/tLZG5MUtss pic.twitter.com/py0M37YoDs — N.F. Singh ✪ (@SinghManSpeak) September 3, 2020

Oh my gosh. People might start to think there are politics in the APA’s description of mental illnesses, impairments, and disease. https://t.co/UtR7TftKKd — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) September 3, 2020

The Soviet habit of treating all political disagreement as psychological illness is becoming terrifyingly common on the modern American Left. https://t.co/Hw9te8qNrd — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 3, 2020

We all live on campus now. https://t.co/CdTbcQihtS — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) September 3, 2020

It’s a pretty scary place to be.