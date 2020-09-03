Congratulations, USC business school communications professor Greg Patton. Your number’s come up in the Cancellation Queue!

I cannot believe this is real, but it is. This USC Professor is on leave after students were offended that a Chinese word he used during a lecture on foreign languages sounded like an english racial slur. Watch the video for yourself: pic.twitter.com/HkFPMEP5I2 — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) September 3, 2020

More from Campus Reform:

On Tuesday evening, the USC Marshall School of Business provided Campus Reform with a statement, confirming that Patton is no longer teaching his course. “Recently, a USC faculty member during class used a Chinese word that sounds similar to a racial slur in English. We acknowledge the historical, cultural and harmful impact of racist language,” the statement read. Patton “agreed to take a short term pause while we are reviewing to better understand the situation and to take any appropriate next steps.”

Appropriate next steps? Like what?

The school is now offering "supportive measures" to students who were hurt by the Professor's language… https://t.co/l4N4REBCDT — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) September 3, 2020

Jeebus.

I know exactly what word he used, and in Chinese all it means is “that.” Like “that thing” or “that person.” It’s used literally as “um” in colloquial Chinese. — Christian Wei, Jr. (@ChristianWeiJr1) September 3, 2020

But it sounded kinda sorta like the N-word, and isn’t that what matters?

Pathetic — Zed (@QTzlx3) September 3, 2020

This is the absolute dumbest reason to suspend someone I’ve ever heard total bs — Brooks Harris (@NewSouthPhoto) September 3, 2020

Can Chinese students complain the complainers equating their language to racial slur? — zhizhidaochi (@zhizhidaochi) September 3, 2020

Treating 那个 as having anything to do w/ racist language is the closest thing to racism going on here. To refuse to engage with Chinese culture & make the Chinese language conform to one's American experience is cultural ignorance at best–racism at worst.@USC should be ashamed. — Chad Francis (@chadafrancis) September 3, 2020

I hope these students never have to face something worse than words that sound like slurs they're not. That just might do them in — Sax (@OllieSax) September 3, 2020

Maybe that wouldn’t be such a bad thing, the way things are going.

Worth noting: Last month a Professor was put on leave for asking a student named Phuc Bui to consider using a different name because it might offend students in class. It's a lose-lose. — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) September 3, 2020

Intent matters, and the burden of proof rightly favors the accused. We MUST stop humoring this movement. It's some combination of malevolent and psychotic. It can't be given power for the same reason one doesn't hand control of a plane to a passenger who insists he must have it. https://t.co/jY4qNxKabE — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) September 3, 2020