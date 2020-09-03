Congratulations, USC business school communications professor Greg Patton. Your number’s come up in the Cancellation Queue!

More from Campus Reform:

On Tuesday evening, the USC Marshall School of Business provided Campus Reform with a statement, confirming that Patton is no longer teaching his course.

“Recently, a USC faculty member during class used a Chinese word that sounds similar to a racial slur in English. We acknowledge the historical, cultural and harmful impact of racist language,” the statement read.

Patton “agreed to take a short term pause while we are reviewing to better understand the situation and to take any appropriate next steps.”

Appropriate next steps? Like what?

Trending

 

Jeebus.

But it sounded kinda sorta like the N-word, and isn’t that what matters?

Maybe that wouldn’t be such a bad thing, the way things are going.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chineseEnglishlanguageMarshall School of BusinessN-wordprofessorracial slurracistslurUniversity of Southern CaliforniaUSC