In case you missed it, earlier this week, Donald Trump endorsed Baltimore resident and GOP House hopeful Kimberly Klacik:

Kimberly Klacik is really working hard to help the people of Baltimore. She is running for Congress as a Republican, & if she wins she will be an inspiration to all. She is strong on inner city rebuilding, healthcare, our Military & Vets. She has my Complete & Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

I am absolutely honored to receive @realDonaldTrump’s Endorsement. Black Americans no longer blindly trust the Democrats. Republicans will REVIVE America’s inner-cities. pic.twitter.com/FPEt1wzK5s — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 1, 2020

It appears to be going over swimmingly with the tolerant Left:

No it isn't, Kim. And stop being used as the black pawn for this weak little man. You're ruining your chances at having any kind of life of dignity and respect by enabling this fat ass moron. Well, perhaps you deserve that, eh?! — Baguio Mike (@MikeBaguio) September 1, 2020

Lol your a joke Tap dancing for the Republicans Turn in your black card — Suzy Hill (@Suzanne04433786) September 1, 2020

She is a black person that thinks she's white that can only find the time to put other black people down. @kimKBaltimore will always present as #black cause she is black and that's what people see first. Many proud black people died so she can have her freedom to stand on them. — Americangrrl (@SueAnnBaylor) September 1, 2020

“She is running for Congress as a Republican.” How Trump describes a black congressional candidate. He can’t believe a black person would be a Republican because he knows what being a Republican means, i.e. being white. He just can’t hide his racism and bias. https://t.co/ON0MBGAZGC — Nola (@NolaLegalmvp) September 1, 2020

Fashy white boys LOVE themselves some hood rats (not the good kind). 🤦🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/vcNl4q1yZT — Sohalah PerevozchikovaⓋ☭🔻☦️🇷🇺🇮🇷 (@CaldariWaifu) September 1, 2020

Lovely stuff.

Well anyway, Klacik doesn’t seem to be letting it get to her too much. But that doesn’t mean she can’t still use it to make a point:

My favorite part about getting Trump’s endorsement is reading the comments claiming Trump only did it because I am black.. …as if we didn’t spend 3 weeks watching modern day overseer @JoeBiden play Duck Duck Goose w/three black women to pick a VP solely based on complexion. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 3, 2020

Ooooof.

savage — sun (@sun0369) September 3, 2020

Oh snap! Hahahahaha — Shirley Not Drew (@shodrewshirley) September 3, 2020

You are on fire!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BBQh4i1u3K — Chevaan Seresinhe (@chevaans) September 3, 2020