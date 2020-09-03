In case you missed it, earlier this week, Donald Trump endorsed Baltimore resident and GOP House hopeful Kimberly Klacik:

It appears to be going over swimmingly with the tolerant Left:

Lovely stuff.

Well anyway, Klacik doesn’t seem to be letting it get to her too much. But that doesn’t mean she can’t still use it to make a point:

Ooooof.

