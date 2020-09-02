Well here’s some encouraging news: It seems that left-wing indoctrination doesn’t have to stop at undergrad. If you choose to pursue a graduate degree, you can pick up right where you left off!

Here’s what’s apparently happening at Northwestern University Pritzer School of Law:

Northwestern U. law school had a town hall meeting online recently. Everybody began w/ a ritual denunciation of themselves as racist. Reader: "Prof. Speta is not a racist. He is a wonderful man universally loved by students. It makes me sad that he is forced to say otherwise." pic.twitter.com/O45UX8ver2 — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) September 1, 2020

Struggle sessions are back, baby!

I did not support the Party’s five-year sparrow reduction program with full enthusiasm and enjoyed chicken with my rice twice in the last year alone. pic.twitter.com/7vXNsvxKqX — PGee (@PGee10) September 1, 2020

So we’re really doing this.

This dialogue would actually be funny if it weren’t so cult-like. Could any of these people have thought, back when they were applying to Northwestern, that they would be forced through obvious threat of ostracism, to denounce themselves as if in some Maoist struggle session? — KGK (@katieatl) September 1, 2020

This is some of the most pathetic nonsense I've ever seen. https://t.co/boKkTXCf6f — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) September 2, 2020

I attended a professional development event there in January also attended by students, and they are seriously messed up with this stuff there — Michael Keaton (@RealMikeKeaton) September 1, 2020

Good to know.

Mass psychosis. — herromar (@herromar5) September 1, 2020

This is legitimate mental illness. I don’t understand what I’m seeing happening. Lord help us https://t.co/XouNAmpTiL — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 2, 2020

A cult, wrapped in fantasy, inside in a nightmare. https://t.co/B9QM8hmNLk — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) September 1, 2020

Welcome to the cultural revolution. — momma llama (@mommallama3) September 1, 2020

If you wait long enough, old stuff will become hip and cool again.