Remember that time Joe Biden said “If you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut”? Well, it turns out it never happened. Because, you see, can’t trust your lying ears.

But you can trust PolitiFact.

Last month, America First Action rolled out this anti-Biden ad:

According to an August 20 PolitiFact fact-check, America First Action took Biden’s comment about raising taxes “out of context”:

It was such an important fact-check, they tweeted it again a few days later:

Biden didn’t say he will raise taxes on everyone, you guys. He just said he’ll raise taxes on everyone who benefited from the GOP’s 2017 tax cut bill. Which is totally different.

More:

But the America First Action ad presents that remark out of context. And while some tax experts estimate that Biden’s plan would mean higher taxes on average for all income groups, those increases would be relatively small for all but the biggest earners.

OK, so, PolitiFact is saying that taxes could, in fact, increase for everyone across the board. But the ad took him out of context!

To quote Joe Biden, c’mon, man.

Let’s go to the videotape:

So it’s another bang-up job from PolitiFact.

We’d almost be able to respect them if they’d just drop the pretense of objectivity and lean into their liberal bias.

