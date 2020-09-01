Remember that time Joe Biden said “If you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut”? Well, it turns out it never happened. Because, you see, can’t trust your lying ears.

But you can trust PolitiFact.

Last month, America First Action rolled out this anti-Biden ad:

According to an August 20 PolitiFact fact-check, America First Action took Biden’s comment about raising taxes “out of context”:

NEW: A super PAC ad attacking Joe Biden takes the former vice president’s comments on his tax plan out of context. https://t.co/7f6j8OD3Bd — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 20, 2020

It was such an important fact-check, they tweeted it again a few days later:

Biden didn’t say he will raise taxes on everyone. https://t.co/M2gewayWxy #RNC2020 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 26, 2020

Biden didn’t say he will raise taxes on everyone, you guys. He just said he’ll raise taxes on everyone who benefited from the GOP’s 2017 tax cut bill. Which is totally different.

More:

But the America First Action ad presents that remark out of context. And while some tax experts estimate that Biden’s plan would mean higher taxes on average for all income groups, those increases would be relatively small for all but the biggest earners.

OK, so, PolitiFact is saying that taxes could, in fact, increase for everyone across the board. But the ad took him out of context!

Another incredible @PolitiFact gaslight— they rated an ad “mostly false” for saying Biden told people he was going to raise their taxes. But the ad used the uncut video.. of Biden telling a man “your taxes are going to be raised.” This is wild. https://t.co/DQ0OC6YbsW pic.twitter.com/AkxTF4sLvs — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 1, 2020

To quote Joe Biden, c’mon, man.

He did. — Flogglevich2020 (@LaChumpChange) September 1, 2020

I've seen videos of him saying he WAS going to! — Jon Baird (@JonAuc99) September 1, 2020

Let’s go to the videotape:

Biden: “your taxes are going to be raised, not cut.” Trump team: “did you.. hear that?” PolitiFact: “nope, nobody heard that. Mostly false, move it along.” pic.twitter.com/vsalza7V66 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 1, 2020

So it’s another bang-up job from PolitiFact.

Genuinely can't decide which "mostly false" is more outrageous, @PolitiFact's "Joe didn't say the thing he said on video" or "Yes, John James was *accurate* but more context exists so it's false." @billdmccarthy or @loujacobson, choose your fighter.

https://t.co/Kak5GRQ5Kv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 1, 2020

We’d almost be able to respect them if they’d just drop the pretense of objectivity and lean into their liberal bias.

"While this thing did happen, this other stuff happened also. So suck on that, and we've decided it is Mostly False. Pulitzer, please." — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 1, 2020

***

Related:

