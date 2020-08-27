The only thing more bizarre than PolitiFact’s fact-checks is its choice of topics to investigate. At least they’re not Snopes, fact-checking satire sites like The Babylon Bee.

PolitiFact decided to look into a claim that “protesters” burned down a black church in Kenosha, Wisc. You very well might have seen the church’s sign in flames — the sign reading, Black Lives Matter:

That sign won’t save you.

pic.twitter.com/mGvbxuNGuF — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 24, 2020

So it was just the church’s sign that burned, not the church itself.

A fire at a used-car dealership in Kenosha, Wis., burned the sign of a nearby church, but protesters didn't "burn down a black church," like a recent Facebook post claims. https://t.co/1nHnxxcFhT — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 27, 2020

They did, however, burn down the used car dealership. Oh, and they're not "protesters." They're rioters. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 28, 2020

Arsonists — Jack Frost (@whackfrost) August 28, 2020

Activist propaganda masquerading as a “fact-check”. Get in the sea. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 28, 2020

Narrator: This is a Babylon Bee fact check — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 28, 2020

By this logic Jim Jones didn't poison anyone. — TBear's Ghost🌨️👻 (@ProfChronicles) August 27, 2020

Well that’s much better then. They only burned down a car dealership. Good citizens — David “Ok Boomer” (@david42317) August 27, 2020

It’s just collateral damage. “They have insurance! It’s fine!” — Dave Mullen (@dmullen37) August 27, 2020

The fire was mostly peaceful — AEON (@Anoninomicon2) August 28, 2020

I'm sure this "fire at a used-car dealership in Kenosha" began with cars just spontaneously combusting, right? — The Trump Project (@FosSerra) August 28, 2020

Maybe they didn't mean to, but if they set a fire and it spread, they did indeed burn down every single thing the fire touched — Pat Boldosser (@pboldosser) August 28, 2020

Were the protesters protesting the fire? Did the fire make a statement or publish a manifesto? I am confused. — Grandpa Mohawks Son (@MRKokoski) August 28, 2020

So they set a fire, and then magically a church had a fire. Fascinating. — Downhaven (@_Downhaven_) August 28, 2020

WOW THAT SETTLES IT. — Hidin' with Biden @BasementPOTUS (@AROtotheN) August 28, 2020

Trying to target your arson can be tricky that way. — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) August 28, 2020

ah, the mostly peaceful fire just torched the dealership. and they vandalized a synagogue with "free palestine" but I guess that is peaceful as well. — El Risitas Fanclub (@risitasfanclub) August 28, 2020

Splitting a rather fine hair here — Truth Serum (@VrinMarbleye) August 28, 2020

Fires, how do they even work? PolitiFact certainly doesn't know. — Stephen Mason (@Steveohmygoodne) August 28, 2020

“A fire at a used-car dealership in Kenosha” Sure, do you want to do any fact checking on where that fire came from? Wouldn’t have had anything to do with those “protestors”, would it? — The Angry Philosopher On Drugs (@OfficialAPoD) August 28, 2020

They burned it accidentally while burning down an adjacent business so everything’s cool according to PolitiFact — the 👀🔥🇺🇸 (@TheGazeAblaze) August 28, 2020

We have to admit, we thought those rioters were bad people for burning down a church, but now that we know they just burned up the adjacent car lot, they seem like a great bunch of people.

