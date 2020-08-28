Ryan Avent is an economics columnist for The Economist. But don’t think for a second that that means he’s a serious person:

It sounds absurd to say it, but America is in the process of choosing whether to be a white nationalist fascist state or an inclusive democracy. That's not hyperbole, that's just where we are. — Ryan Avent (@ryanavent) August 28, 2020

It does sound absurd to say it, Ryan. Which should’ve been your first clue that you shouldn’t’ve said it.

That's it in a nutshell. — Average Joe Is Not a Bot (@Average96273121) August 28, 2020

No it’s not, actually.

I wish I could take some sort of sophisticated view and say, no, things aren't really that bad, it's not as serious as all that. But that would mean refusing to take seriously the implications of the events happening around us. — Ryan Avent (@ryanavent) August 28, 2020

Oh, the events happening around us certainly have implications. But they’re not the ones Ryan thinks they are.

NARRATOR: It's hyperbole and ironic considering the people rioting and looting in the streets claim to be anti-facist while behaving just like fascists. https://t.co/OgezXA84is — RBe (@RBPundit) August 28, 2020

My gosh… If y'all could stop being insane, you still have a chance to win. But you won't. You just can't help it. https://t.co/N8w0wobPSE — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 28, 2020

They really can’t.