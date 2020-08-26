Kentucky AG and Trump supporter Daniel Cameron — who happens to be a black man — delivered a fantastic RNC speech last night.

Here it is in case you missed it:

Fantastic remarks here by Kentucky’s AG Daniel Cameron @kyoag . He has a great presence. Cameron calls out Biden HARD for the latter’s remark on being black and voting for him. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2020

Daniel Cameron sounds like someone with some national star potential. — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) August 26, 2020

Daniel Cameron is 34. Something tells me we haven't seen the last of him in primetime. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) August 26, 2020

Daniel Cameron just gave one of the greatest maiden speeches of any politician I’ve ever seen. 💯 If Donald Trump wants to win in November, he will make Cameron one of his chief surrogates. #RNC2020 https://t.co/eTABO6HekC — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 26, 2020

Even some liberals acknowledged that it was excellent.

Effective speech from Daniel Cameron and some R’s others tonight. But despite the talents of some of the GOP’s rising stars, only one matters in this party. #RNC2020 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 26, 2020

Have not seen Daniel Cameron speak before. He's a very solid speaker. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 26, 2020

Daniel Cameron is going places — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 26, 2020

Oliver Willis was not one of those liberals.

Like so many other anti-racist lefties who saw minorities speak at the RNC, Willis responded to Cameron with — what else? — racism:

"im one of the good ones, boss" pic.twitter.com/vpzZt8VEDf — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 26, 2020

Clearly Oliver didn’t actually listen to a damn thing Daniel Cameron said. If he had, he might recognize that Cameron’s speech celebrated black people and minorities’ individuality and ability to think for themselves.

Lefties like Oliver are fine with minorities thinking for themselves unless they think a little too much.

Your tweet says so much about you, Oliver. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 26, 2020

It certainly does.

You're going to need new material to keep everyone in line bro. — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) August 26, 2020

pic.twitter.com/lT51Dk8EaN — Post Master General Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) August 26, 2020

This is an appalling tweet, even from you. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) August 26, 2020

What a horrible thing to say. — mayhaps I am the deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) August 26, 2020

Conservative Blacks face more discrimination and hate than almost anyone in this country. Disgusting. — MTBowers (@bardolator) August 26, 2020

They never fail to oppose dissent with hate and attempts to shame, showing their prejudices in every way. — Spoonfulsasugar (@SpoonfulsaSugar) August 26, 2020

Keep up the good work, Oliver. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.