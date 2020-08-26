Count Hillary Clinton among those absolutely disgusted by Donald Trump’s presence at a naturalization ceremony last night:

Trump has spent his entire political career demonizing immigrants. He’s caged migrant babies at the border. He’s used fear of “caravans” as a political prop. Watching him preside over a naturalization ceremony last night was like watching a fox bless a henhouse. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2020

The Queen has spoken.

Oh Hilary lol this is so true! — Candi Marie (@CandiBarr24) August 26, 2020

Perfect analogy. 🔥🔥🔥 — Tara B (@tarabea80) August 26, 2020

Is it, though?

hypocrisy at its finest. He has perfected the art of fakery. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) August 26, 2020

Speaking of hypocrisy and fakery …

Said the person who called to deport refugee children to send a message. https://t.co/A6Xn6I68KH — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) August 26, 2020

You worked for the guy who built those cages. Not sure if you remember or not. — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) August 26, 2020

In the cages Obama built? — Chris Hampton (@champton3333) August 26, 2020

Caging kids was strangely less offensive when the administration you served did it https://t.co/rkkB0jFs25 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 26, 2020

Hillary Clinton loves political props. Hell, she is a political prop.

This isn’t about Donald Trump being mean to immigrants. This is about one thing, and one thing only:

Still bitter about the loss I see…… — Big Willy (@bigwilly28) August 26, 2020