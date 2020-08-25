CNN is Real News, Mr. President:
CNN airs chyron reading "violent protests" for 15 seconds before changing to remove "violent" when reporting on Kenosha pic.twitter.com/GpDA0NmQVh
— Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) August 25, 2020
What makes that extra-special is that they actually thought they could get away with it.
HOLY SCHNEIKE https://t.co/TS957dwCIE
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 25, 2020
We wish we could say we were surprised, but then we’d have to pull a CNN and lie to you.
— TallRedhead1014 (@TallRedhead1014) August 25, 2020
Nice catch!
— catalyst11 (@catalyst1110) August 25, 2020
— juliasugarbaker2.0 (@dwdnan) August 25, 2020
I guess the Soviet media monitor was on his bathroom break.
— Jim Silberman (@jedsilb) August 25, 2020
Oops, accidentally told the truth for a second…
— TwitUser1981 (@TwitUser1981) August 25, 2020
What are the brave firefighters at CNN so afraid of? Offending violent thugs’ delicate sensibilities?
It's not just daily gaslighting. It's hourly.
— Champagne Girl (@iheartmesnil) August 25, 2020
— Scuba Steve (@Steve17bScuba) August 25, 2020