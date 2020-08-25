CNN is Real News, Mr. President:

What makes that extra-special is that they actually thought they could get away with it.

We wish we could say we were surprised, but then we’d have to pull a CNN and lie to you.

What are the brave firefighters at CNN so afraid of? Offending violent thugs’ delicate sensibilities?

