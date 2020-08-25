As Twitchy told you, Mother Jones heard plenty of racism at the RNC last night, including from Mark and Patricia McClockey.

But MoJo was hardly alone. Lefty journalist Justin Miller also heard dog whistles all over the place:

Thank goodness for journos like Justin who can translate the “code words” for the rest of us, who stupidly thought that the McCloskey’s were condemning mob rule and antipathy toward the Second Amendment.

Heh.

Well, stupid and racist.

