Admit it, ladies: You’ve all been dying to know how AOC does it.

Her beauty regimen, that is. Well, we’ve got good news for you. Vogue has finally gotten AOC to spill her beauty secrets:

Do AOC’s beauty secrets involve pushing bogus narratives? No wonder she always looks so put-together and glamorous!

Here it is!

It’s definitely worth a watch, because it’s about so much more than makeup tips. It’s also about how tampons shouldn’t be taxed and women are paid less than men and we still live in a patriarchy that subjugates women and queer people.

Don’t hate her because she’s beautiful; be annoyed by her because she’s annoying.

