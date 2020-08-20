In case there was any doubt as to the Squad’s confidence in their ability to dictate the direction of the Democratic Party, here’s AOC hiking up her britches to wag her finger at the Dem establishment.

Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Kennedy over Ed Markey in the Democratic U.S. Senate race in Massachusetts:

Nancy Pelosi is endorsing Joe Kennedy in his Senate challenge to Ed Markey https://t.co/pnrcbWSedI — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) August 20, 2020

And AOC’s none too pleased:

No one gets to complain about primary challenges again. 🤗 So @dccc, when can we expect you to reverse your blacklist policy against primary orgs? Because between this & lack of care around @IlhanMN’s challenger, it seems like less a policy and more a cherry-picking activity. https://t.co/xSneSK8H2q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 20, 2020

Ilhan’s multimillion challenge was bankrolled by DC lobbyists & dark money groups. He blatantly admitted to using shell corporations to get around the DCCC blacklist, which all but means his vendors work w/ the Democratic Party. Yet DCCC hasn’t enforced policy. I wonder why 🤔 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 20, 2020

Looks like she’s revving up her minions …

Yeah, give them hypocrites the bizness! — Calamity Jon 🌹✍ (@calamityjon) August 20, 2020

GET THEM!!!!!! — nolan (@auntanxiety) August 20, 2020

GET THEIR ASSES — helena. (@HAUMUE) August 20, 2020

YES DRAG THEM LMAOOOO Also, #OccupyCongress this Saturday is about to be lit — 🌹Erica, the white trash socialist🌹™️ (@herosnvrdie69) August 20, 2020

It’s about to be lit, all right.

"The Democratic Party is “absolutely united,” New York congresswoman said" – @AOC, yesterday "So @dccc [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee], when can we expect you to reverse your blacklist policy against primary orgs?" – @AOC, today 😳https://t.co/5kfpyS9tpF https://t.co/V5UJBdSmCh pic.twitter.com/HbI6GKarJ4 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 20, 2020

Ironically, Pelosi's attempt to move the Democratic away from the progressive wing with her Kennedy endorsement may have just removed the barriers to progressive challengers against her caucus https://t.co/ajEm9CpVW0 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 20, 2020

Well, all we know for sure is that we’re not going to stand in the way of a good, old-fashioned Democratic catfight.