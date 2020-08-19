Earlier today, Hillary Clinton took some time out of her very busy day to wish her hopelessly devoted husband a happy birthday, and she encouraged her followers to do the same:

Here’s a screenshot. See if you notice something:

Found it yet? We’ll give you a hint. It’s not in the tweet itself, but rather what’s below it.

Only three replies? That can’t be right … can it?

Ohhhhhh:

Trending

So when she says “join me,” there are rules.

She’s Hillary Clinton. She does what she wawnts.

