Bill Clinton was a featured speaker last night at the Democratic National Convention. Understandably, that struck CNN contributor and Bush 43 alumnus Scott Jennings as kind of strange. After all, who is Bill Clinton to stake out any sort of moral high ground?

Former Michigan governor and current CNN contributor Jennifer Granholm knows who. And we don’t need to relitigate any of it:

“Bill Clinton is excellent at explaining stuff.” Well, then. By all means, let’s just pretend that he’s not a known sexual predator.

To be fair, Van Jones’ defense isn’t a whole lot better. But as an empowered female person, shouldn’t Jennifer Granholm condemn Bill Clinton’s personal record when it comes to women?

Is there a statute of limitations on being a terrible person?

