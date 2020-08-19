Breaking news from the official FBI Information Management Division’s Twitter account:

Protocols of Learned Elders of Zion: https://t.co/BpI5Tc8oKc — FBI Records Vault (@FBIRecordsVault) August 19, 2020

Thanks for the info! Wait … what?

𝙃𝙞𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙩 — Alex (@JewishWonk) August 19, 2020

good post boys👍 — Caleb Pitts (@Braingetter) August 19, 2020

Thanks, I'm going to read this uncritically and as if it's real. Let me know if that's an issue. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) August 19, 2020

So, they’re just gonna tweet it out and leave it there like that?

Here, I fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/PhEwVsffep — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) August 19, 2020

A little context would, in fact, be helpful.

Seems like this tweet should have had more context — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) August 19, 2020

You are WILDLY IRRESPONSIBLE for tweeting this document without offering any context and framework to ensure that anyone looking at this document understands that it is one of the most dangerous embodiments of antisemitism ever produced. (cc: @HolocaustMuseum @AuschwitzMuseum) — Emily Pressman (@emilypressman) August 19, 2020

@HolocaustMuseum: "Its lies about Jews have been repeatedly discredited, but…continues to circulate today… The individuals and groups who have used the Protocols are all linked by a common purpose: to spread hatred of Jews & to promote hatred, violence, & even genocide." — Emily Pressman (@emilypressman) August 19, 2020

There’s a reason historians write about sources in context rather than just vomiting them onto readers. — Peter A. Shulman 📚 (@pashulman) August 19, 2020

C’mon, guys. Do better. If this is where you’re at, it shouldn’t be difficult at all.