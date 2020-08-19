Breaking news from the official FBI Information Management Division’s Twitter account:

Thanks for the info! Wait … what?

Trending

So, they’re just gonna tweet it out and leave it there like that?

A little context would, in fact, be helpful.

C’mon, guys. Do better. If this is where you’re at, it shouldn’t be difficult at all.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-SemitismcontextFBIFBI Information Management DivisionProtocols of the Elders of ZionProtocols of the Learned Elders of Zion