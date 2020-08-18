Big presidential pardon news today:

BREAKING: President Trump will pardon Susan B. Anthony, found guilty by an all-male jury of illegal voting in 1872 presidential election. @CBSNews — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 18, 2020

Pres marks 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment, announcing he'll sign a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony. pic.twitter.com/5u1b0EZcac — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 18, 2020

Belated congratulations to Susan B. Anthony.

President Trump’s pardoning of Susan B. Anthony is long overdue and to do it today, on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendent’s ratification, is fantastic. Bravo! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 18, 2020

Or … not. As Politico White House reporter Gabby Orr points out, this move is highly problematic if you’re not part of Donald Trump’s evangelical base:

INBOX: In a move sure to delight his evangelical base, @realDonaldTrump announces he’s pardoning Susan B. Anthony later today. The husband of the president of SBA List, an anti-abortion group named after Anthony, currently works in the White House Office of Public Liaison. — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) August 18, 2020

Oh no!

Uhh, I think there might be something more important to note about Susan B. Anthony? — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) August 18, 2020

Pretty sure famed abolitionist and women's rights / women's suffrage movement leader Susan B. Anthony is a hero to more than just Trump's evangelical base. https://t.co/J6XUlqcrQt — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 18, 2020

Yeah, but have you heard how Anthony felt about abortion???

Seeing ppl suggest I'm minimizing Anthony's role as a pioneer for women's suffrage by underscoring one of the obvious political benefits of this. She's profoundly important & everyone should know her story. It's also true this'll play well w/ those who know her legacy on abortion — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) August 18, 2020

Maybe people are suggesting that she’s minimizing Anthony’s role because she’s, you know, minimizing Anthony’s role.

Which seems to be delighting the pro-abort, race-obsessed, TDS-afflicted base:

President Trump said he would pardon Susan B. Anthony, the women’s suffragist who was arrested after voting illegally in 1872 and given a $100 fine. The pardon appeared to be an effort to distract from the DNC and to appeal to female voters. https://t.co/SheKQPP05h — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 18, 2020

The NYT on Susan B. Anthony's legacy: "Ms. Anthony was tried for illegally voting, & protested the fine that she was charged … "She is also an increasingly divisive figure, adopted by anti-abortion forces & criticized for relegating Black suffragists to the sidelines." — Farahn Morgan (@FarahnMorgan) August 18, 2020

It makes sense that Trump would pardon Susan B. Anthony, a white feminist who didn't mind turning her backs on Black folks, including her supposed friends Ida B. Wells and Frederick Douglass, to hasten white women's fight for suffrage. — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) August 18, 2020

Susan B. Anthony was a racist. That's the tweet. — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) August 18, 2020

Susan B. Anthony was racist. No wonder trump is pardoning her. They’re kinfolk. — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) August 18, 2020

literally type the words “Susan B Anthony racist” into google and READ before I have to embarrass you — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) August 18, 2020

What a time to be alive. Or dead, in Anthony’s case.

WAPO headline later today. pic.twitter.com/e4TqNzNn6T — Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) August 18, 2020

Heh. Don’t be surprised.

Hell yeah I knew the take was coming pic.twitter.com/wLvdL1AGmk — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 18, 2020

What can they say? They’re nothing if not predictable.

Trump mentioned Susan B. Anthony. Time to cancel her. https://t.co/IZQNLyV0gm — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 18, 2020

The left will be tearing down her statue in the Capitol by sundown https://t.co/uSVpZx0rqt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 18, 2020

The left is totally going to try to cancel SBA now aren’t they. https://t.co/Uf3CrzmicH — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 18, 2020

They’re gonna do it. They’re really gonna cancel Susan B Anthony. https://t.co/qLzJr7FJAn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 18, 2020

susan b anthony, who fought for women’s sufferage, cancelled. https://t.co/FKxyPY745l — kaitlin, queen of the f*cking bitches (@thefactualprep) August 18, 2020

Susan B. Anthony was pardoned and cancelled on the same day. https://t.co/QWTeWUQz0g — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 18, 2020

Trump has magical powers. He's getting them to cancel Susan B. Anthony. https://t.co/BelJc7xLUV — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 18, 2020